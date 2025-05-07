Lithuania Wants To Produce Maritime Drones For Itself, Ukraine
That's according to Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė, who spoke with Militarnyi , Ukrinform reports.
The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense is interested in Ukrainian surface attack drones, missile drones, and other weapons.
“Magura, in my opinion, is an excellent military product,” Dovilė Šakalienė said.Read also: Intel chief says Ukraine's naval drones down two, not one, Russian Su-30s
To this end, Lithuania is considering launching joint production of certain types of weapons in Lithuania, using the 1+1 principle.
According to this principle, Lithuania will pay for the production and transfer half of the manufactured weapons to Ukraine.
“That is, we pay for the production of two weapons, one of which is transferred to Ukraine and the other remains in Lithuania, but we pay for both,” the Minister explained.
Lithuania has recently allocated EUR 20 million to finance certain projects in the Ukrainian defense industry.Read also: Ukraine, Lithuania discuss joint defense industry projects
“And we believe that cooperation in certain areas related to missile drones, maritime drones, and other technologies is really very promising,” Šakalienė noted.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to Ukraine's defense intelligence, Magura drones recently shot down two Russian Su-30 Flankers using American AIM-9 air-to-air missiles.
Photo: HUR
