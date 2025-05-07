403
Moscow Starts Preparations For Victory Day Celebration
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Duaa Shaaban
MOSCOW, May 7 (KUNA) -- Russia started preparations to celebrate Victory Day on May 9, as Moscow city is adorned with the Russian flag colors, commemorating the 80thh anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in World War II.
The national celebrations include massive artistic and military parades, as the streets and buildings are decorated with flags and St. George's ribbons (the symbol of victory).
The celebrations also include the "Immortal Brigade" marches, where the citizens participate by carrying picture of their relative who were in the war, in addition to musical performances in public parks, memorial exhibitions in museums and schools.
By the end of the celebration, the city will be lit up with bright lights and the sky illuminated with fireworks. (end)
