Vatican Cardinals Begin Conclave To Elect New Pope
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, May 7 (KUNA) -- Vatican cardinals from around the globe gathered on Wednesday for the start of the closed-door conclave to elect a new pope succeeding Pope Francis.
The voting process is scheduled to begin this evening inside the (Sistine Chapel) at the Vatican in a closed meeting where ballots are cast in a strictly secret and personal manner.
To elect the new pope a candidate must receive a two-thirds majority of the total 133 participating cardinals who come from 71 countries including 12 nations represented in the conclave for the first time.
Names circulating within media include Italian contenders such as Pietro Parolin Matteo Zuppi and Pierbattista Pizzaballa. African cardinals like Fridolin Ambongo Besungu from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Robert Sarah from Guinea are also being mentioned alongside prominent figures from the US like Timothy Dolan and Robert Prevost.
Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle represents Asia while Europe brings forward candidates such as Jean-Marc Aveline of France and Christoph Schonborn of Austria.
Speaking to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Andrea Trentini a representative of the influential Christian organization Sant'Egidio, which is closely linked to the Vatican commented on the ongoing papal conclave. He referred to a well-known Roman saying often heard during such occasions: "He who enters the conclave a pope leaves it a cardinal."
He said that this highlights the possibility of surprises as happened in 2013 when Pope Francis was elected despite not being among the frontrunners at the time.
"The global context will greatly influence the identity of the next pope. The world is changing, and the Church needs someone who not only understands this change but can lead it with a broad and inclusive vision," he added.
He noted that Pope Francis broke with tradition by appointing cardinals from remote regions and diverse backgrounds noting that "The next pope will be shaped by his own life experience and local context".
He also emphasized that this conclave is the most diverse in the history of the Vatican. Many of the cardinals do not know each other well, coming from very different parts of the world, this could make the election process longer than expected.
People around the world are watching today for the symbolic smoke rising from the chimney above the (Sistine Chapel) white smoke signaling the election of a new pope and black smoke indicating that no decision has been reached. (end)
