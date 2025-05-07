The Boston Globe Announces Launch of Dedicated Team Covering High School Sports to Enhance Online and Print Reporting

"We know the important place high school sports have in the sports landscape in and around Boston, and by dedicating more resources and developing a new coverage strategy, we're making sure Globe readers receive the best coverage of the communities, athletes, and games that matter most to them," said Globe Sports Editor Matt Pepin .

"In a region where so many professional teams dominate, high school sports is the starting point for aspiring young athletes and their families. Their journeys are compelling story lines," said Craig Larson , Globe assistant sports editor/schools. "We've assembled a dedicated team to tell their stories."

Larson, with four decades of reporting/editing on high school and college sports in New England, leads a team that includes assistant high school sports editor Brendan Kurie and enterprise reporter Matt Porter , who is contributing feature pieces on key stories throughout the scholastic seasons. They are backed up by a "nighthawk" desk of professionals assisted by college students, co-ops, and interns who will provide dispatches, assemble notebooks, and compile rankings in all sports.

The Globe high school sports team will deliver exclusive reporting online that includes Top 20 Rankings, Players of the Week, nightly scores and roundups, as well as the popular All-Scholastics for fall, winter, and spring that will appear in special print editions. The Boston Globe's All-Scholastics for Winter 2024-25 is out now online and in Sunday's print edition.

Special reporting will include a high school football preview with division capsules for every team in Eastern Massachusetts, exhaustive coverage of every state championship, playoff, and final, Thanksgiving football with database compilations of rivalries, previews, and predictions, Super Bowls, as well as reporting on the Globe Foundation / Phelps Scholar-Athletes and annual Scholastic Awards charting schools' regular-season winning percentage. Coverage will include live updates on key events, enterprise reporting on news and issues, and extensive photography and video.

See all coverage of your community's teams by visiting Globe/highschoolsports or check out the sports pages of the Globe in print.

