Russians Attack Kyiv With Ballistic Missile And 28 Attack Drones - KCMA

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration in Telegram .

“Kyiv was attacked by ballistic missiles and enemy attack drones. Since the beginning of the day, 1 ballistic target and 28 Russian drones have been spotted in the airspace of the capital and its outskirts,” the report says.

Air defense forces hit a ballistic target. The downed missile landed in Solomiansky district. Non-residential infrastructure was damaged. The fire was extinguished by 03:00. One person was injured, the KCMA emphasized.

Also, according to the latest information, 11 Russian UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down in the airspace of the capital and its outskirts. 10 drones left the airspace, and three were lost.

Most of the enemy drones were aimed at the capital, the KCMA emphasized.

In Dniprovskyi district, a UAV was recorded falling on a multi-story residential building. The ceiling on the 29th and 30th floors (common balcony) was partially destroyed. No fire and no injuries.

In Sviatoshynskyi district, shrapnel hit a 9-storey residential building. Apartments on the 6th-9th floors were on fire. Rescuers are working at the scene. The fire on the area of 100 square meters has been extinguished. Five people were rescued - one adult and four children (three children were hospitalized with burns). Among them were a brother and sister aged 13 and 8.

A 5-storey residential building was damaged in Shevchenkivskyi district. Apartments on the 3rd and 5th floors caught fire. The bodies of two people were found during the firefighting. The fire has been extinguished.

A drone crashes in an open area in Solomiansky district. There was no information about the victims.

In total, two people have been confirmed dead and six injured, including four children. The information about two more victims is being checked, the KCMA noted.

Due to the aftermath of the attack, there may be changes in the organization of traffic. All services are working on the ground.

As Ukrinform reported, rescuers eliminated the consequences of a Russian drone attack in Sofiyivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region.

