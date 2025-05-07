403
Moscow prohibits US NGO
(MENAFN) Russia’s Prosecutor General has declared the U.S.-based non-governmental organization Hope Harbor Society “undesirable,” citing its alleged financial support for the Ukrainian military and involvement in anti-Russian activities.
In an official statement issued Thursday, Russian authorities claimed that the group, founded in January 2024, aims to rally opposition forces against the Russian government. Prosecutors allege that Hope Harbor Society has raised funds to assist Ukraine’s armed forces and organized anti-Russian protests both in the U.S. and abroad.
At these demonstrations, participants reportedly displayed symbols of banned organizations such as the ‘Freedom of Russia Legion’—labeled a terrorist group by Moscow—and the ‘Ukrainian Insurgent Army,’ accused of collaborating with Nazi Germany during WWII.
The NGO is also accused of disseminating false narratives about the Russian military and working with extremist groups within Russia.
This move follows similar action taken in February against the Serbian-based Russian Democratic Society, which was barred for supporting Ukraine and staging anti-government rallies in Russia.
Under Russian law, groups labeled as “undesirable” are prohibited from operating in the country. Individuals or organizations found supporting them can face prosecution. Russia’s blacklist now includes over 200 organizations, among them the Open Society Foundations, German Marshall Fund, and Atlantic Council.
