Invitation to Annual Results conference 2024/25

07.05.2025 / 09:30 CET/CEST

LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) is pleased to invite you to a conference for investors, analysts, and media to present the results for the financial year 2024/25, followed by a Q&A session. The conference, which will be available simultaneously via conference call and audio webcast, will take place on: Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 10.30 am CET Widder Hotel, Widder Saal, 8001 Zurich (please use the entrance at Augustinergasse 16) Program 10.15 – 10.30 Registration 10.30 – 11.15 Presentation in English

Andreas Hürlimann, Chairman

Frank Rehfeld, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Mellano, interim Chief Finance Officer 11.15 – 12.00 Questions & Answers 12.00 Standing lunch Registration

We kindly ask you to confirm your attendance by sending an e-mail to Anne Prisco, LEM Holding SA at ... by Wednesday, 21 May 2025. Please indicate if you intend to stay for the standing lunch. Conference Call

To participate in the conference call, please register via this link . You will then receive a confirmation e-mail with individual dial-in data. As a participant in the conference call, you can follow the presentation here (please mute the browser sound). Audio Webcast

To access the live audio webcast, please use this link . Questions can be asked via the chat function. A recording of the webcast will be available after the call from LEM's website or using the same link . Full year results documentation

LEM will publish its full year results 2024/25 on 27 May 2025, at 7.00 am CET. The ad hoc announcement, Annual Report and presentation slides will be available on LEM's website ( ). If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Dynamics Group:

Thomas Balmer, +41 79 703 87 28, ...

Christian Wolf, +41 79 457 72 05, ... Yours sincerely, Frank Rehfeld Chief Executive Officer Thomas Mellano

