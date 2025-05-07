403
NVIDIA DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation coming to MechWarrior 5: Clans, New World: Aeternum, and more plus, GeForce RTX 5060 Available May 19
(MENAFN- FGS Global) This week and next, DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation is multiplying performance in MechWarrior 5: Clans, New World: Aeternum, and Spirit of the North 2. Additionally, DLSS Super Resolution is available now or coming soon to Bodycam, Lost Skies, Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree, and Necrophosis.
Starting May 19th at 5 pm BST, 6pm CEST, GeForce RTX 5060 graphics cards and GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPUs will be available from add-in-card partners, OEM partners, system integrators, and retailers worldwide. The graphics cards will start at $299 and laptops at $1,099. These GPUs boast the same NVIDIA Blackwell RTX architecture advancements as the rest of the RTX 50 Series, including DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, the latest Ray Tracing and Tensor Cores, superfast GDDR7 memory, and more.
Piranha Games’ MechWarrior 5: Clans is a single-player and co-op, campaign-based MechWarrior title, powered by Unreal Engine 5. Having launched with day-one support for DLSS Frame Generation, DLSS Super Resolution, and NVIDIA Reflex, MechWarrior 5: Clans is upgrading to DLSS Multi Frame Generation on May 7, enabling GeForce RTX 50 Series owners to play at even faster frame rates. This comes alongside the release of the new MechWarrior 5: Clans - Ghost Bear: Flash Storm DLC. GeForce RTX Series gamers can upgrade DLSS Super Resolution to NVIDIA’s latest transformer AI model, via the NVIDIA app, further enhancing image quality in MechWarrior 5: Clans and the new Ghost Bear: Flash Storm DLC.
Amazon Games’ New World: Aeternum is an open-world massively multiplayer role-playing game. On May 13, New World: Aeternum Season 8 - Season of the Divide goes live, adding a new Outpost Rush map, Capture The Flag maps, a new 3v3 Arena map, seasonal events, combat updates, and more. DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation is also included in New World: Aeternum. Additionally, players can activate NVIDIA Reflex, making gameplay even more responsive by reducing PC latency
Unveil the mysteries of a beautiful ancient world in Spirit of the North 2, a third-person adventure sequel from Infuse Studio and Silver Lining Interactive. At launch on May 8, Spirit of the North 2 will include day-one support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation.
Developed by two brothers, Resissad Studios’ Bodycam is an ultra-realistic multiplayer, first-person shooter using original movement and camera techniques to make players feel as if they’re in the middle of a battle. A recent Bodycam update has introduced support for DLSS Super Resolution, enabling GeForce RTX gamers to crank up the visuals or max out their frame rates in the Unreal Engine 5-powered shooter.
Embark on a high-flying journey through the remnants of ancient civilizations and uncover the mysteries behind their downfall in Bossa Studios and Humble Games’ Lost Skies. Available now, players with GeForce RTX GPUs can activate DLSS Super Resolution to accelerate performance in the Lost Skies.
Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree: Primal Game Studio and Knights Peak’s Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree is a dark fantasy action RPG set in a decaying world of danger and secrets. Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree launched on Steam, boasts day-one support for DLSS Super Resolution to maximize performance, and DLAA to alternatively maximize image quality.
Dragonis Ares, Adonis Brosteanu, and Dragonis Games' Necrophosis is a first-person horror adventure, plunging players into a nightmarish realm teeming with grotesque forms and ominous visuals. Necrophosis includes out of the box support for DLSS Super Resolution, enabling all GeForce RTX gamers to accelerate frame rates. To try, download the DLSS Super Resolution-enhanced Necrophosis demo from Steam.
