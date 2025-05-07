Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of Labour Meets Egyptian Ambassador

Minister Of Labour Meets Egyptian Ambassador


2025-05-07 03:31:59
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met yesterday with Ambassador of Egypt to Qatar H E Amr El Sherbini. During the meeting, they discussed joint cooperation and relations.

MENAFN07052025000063011010ID1109516961

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search