Minister Of Labour Meets Egyptian Ambassador

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met yesterday with Ambassador of Egypt to Qatar H E Amr El Sherbini. During the meeting, they discussed joint cooperation and relations.

