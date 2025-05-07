403
Minister Of Labour Meets Egyptian Ambassador
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met yesterday with Ambassador of Egypt to Qatar H E Amr El Sherbini. During the meeting, they discussed joint cooperation and relations.
