Slovakia collects 400,000 signatures to have Russia sanctions removed
(MENAFN) In Slovakia, activists have gathered nearly 400,000 signatures calling for the lifting of European Union sanctions on Russia. The petition, led by the Slovak Revival Movement (SHO) and the DOMOV party, has now been submitted to President Peter Pellegrini, who is required to respond within a month and may consider holding a national referendum.
The petitioners are asking the government to pose the question to Slovak citizens: "Do you agree that sanctions against the Russian Federation harm Slovak citizens, tradesmen, and entrepreneurs?" This initiative, which was launched late last year and surpassed the 350,000-signature threshold, has gained significant attention. Pellegrini’s office has promised to handle the petition according to legal procedures.
Robert Svec, leader of SHO, expressed hope that the president would not dismiss the petition and would instead call for a referendum, noting that Pellegrini himself has shown skepticism toward anti-Russian sanctions.
Earlier this year, in March, the activists organized a conference titled ‘For Slovakia Without Sanctions,’ attended by various politicians and economists. DOMOV leader Pavol Slota argued that Slovakia’s future hinges on whether the sanctions are lifted, while economist Peter Stanek criticized the sanctions, citing studies that show they often hurt the countries imposing them rather than their intended targets.
Slovakia had adopted EU sanctions against Russia following the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine in February 2022. Prime Minister Robert Fico, who took office in 2023, has repeatedly stated that these sanctions are ineffective and are causing more harm to EU member states than to Russia.
