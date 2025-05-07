Age Concern Hampshire Launches New Lunch Clubs To Support Older People Across The County

MENAFN - Pressat) Age Concern Hampshire is continuing its mission to support older people throughout the county with the launch of a brand-new Lunch Club, alongside its ongoing services at local Care and Wellbeing Centres.

The charity's Care and Wellbeing Centres provide older people with essential support, offering transport, nutritious meals, and a range of engaging activities designed to enhance wellbeing and reduce social isolation. The centres also deliver tailored services for individuals living with dementia or needing additional support, as well as their carers, creating a compassionate and inclusive environment.

As part of its ongoing efforts to build community and combat loneliness, Age Concern Hampshire is pleased to announce the launch of its brand-new Lunch Clubs, now open to all. The Lunch Clubs offers individuals and community groups the chance to come together and enjoy a freshly prepared two-course hot lunch, for £9.

Whether attending with friends, as part of a group, or independently, guests will find a warm, welcoming space to enjoy a good meal and friendly conversation. The Lunch Club is ideal for those looking to make new connections or simply enjoy a regular social outing in a relaxed and inclusive setting.

Grant Read, CEO of Age Concern Hampshire, said:“We know that loneliness and social isolation can have a serious impact on health and wellbeing, especially for older people. The Lunch Club is a simple but powerful way to bring people together over a good meal, in a space where everyone feels welcome. We're proud to offer a service that encourages connection, conversation, and community.”

For more information about Age Concern Hampshire's Care and Wellbeing Centres or to learn how to join a Lunch Club, please visit xxxx or call 01962 868545. The Lunch Clubs are open to everyone and are currently being held at the charity's Care and Wellbeing Centres in Yateley, Locks Heath, Dibden, and New Milton.

Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Foot Care clinics, Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities. Its mission is to help people 'Age well and Live well'.

Age Concern Hampshire

Centre Way

Locks Heath

Southampton

SO31 6DX

Tel: 01962 868545

For media enquiries, please email Sarah Jacobs, Marketing Manager at Age Concern Hampshire: ...