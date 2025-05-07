Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Defense Industry Facilities In Saransk, Tula

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Key defense industry enterprises in Saransk and Tula, Russia, were targeted in drone attacks.

According to Ukrinform, Andrii Kovalenko, Head of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council, reported this on Telegram .

He stated that while critical military-industrial facilities in Russia were hit, Moscow once again struck civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities, resulting in casualties.

In Saransk, a fiber optic systems plant, which is a crucial component of Russia's military communications sector, was hit. This facility specializes in the production of fiber optic cables and communication systems for the Russian army, including fiber-based drone communication systems.

In Tula, the attack struck Instrument Design Bureau JSC, a flagship defense enterprise specializing in advanced weapons systems, including anti-tank complexes, small arms, and combat modules. These systems are actively used by Russian forces in the war against Ukraine.

Also, under attack in Tula was SPLAV, Russia's leading developer of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). This is where Grad, Uragan, and Smerch systems were designed, all of which have been heavily used against Ukrainian targets.

Kovalenko emphasized that SPLAV is closely connected with the Rostec State Corporation and remains one of the top-priority arms manufacturers for the Russian military.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to Kovalenko, the Strela plant in Suzemka, Bryansk region, which specializes in manufacturing electronics for the Russian defense industry, has been rendered inoperable following the strike.