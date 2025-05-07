Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 2.14 To USD 62.08 Pb

2025-05-07 03:04:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 7 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil jump up by USD 2.14 to reach USD 62.08 per barrel on Tuesday after it was at USD 59.94 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.
At the global market, the prices of the Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate went up by USD 1.92 and USD 1.96 respectively to settle each at USD 62.15 per barrel and USD 59.09 pb. (end)
