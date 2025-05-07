403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 2.14 To USD 62.08 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 7 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil jump up by USD 2.14 to reach USD 62.08 per barrel on Tuesday after it was at USD 59.94 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.
At the global market, the prices of the Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate went up by USD 1.92 and USD 1.96 respectively to settle each at USD 62.15 per barrel and USD 59.09 pb. (end)
km
At the global market, the prices of the Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate went up by USD 1.92 and USD 1.96 respectively to settle each at USD 62.15 per barrel and USD 59.09 pb. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment