Empower Your Child With ADHD: Expert Strategies For Calmer Homes And Happier Kids

EMPOWER YOUR CHILD WITH ADHD TO THRIVE AT HOME AND IN THE CLASSROOM: A Step-By-Step Guide to Strengthen Executive Function for Improved Focus, Organization, and Lifelong Success By MARY GINNERY

Author Mary Ginnery Shares Strategies from Her Personal Experience and Compassionate Advice to Empower Families Affected by ADHD

FLORENCE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Parenting a child with ADHD can feel like navigating a storm without a compass-but a powerful new resource is here to help. In Empower Your Child with ADHD to Thrive at Home and In the Classroom, Mary Ginnery delivers a lifeline to overwhelmed families, offering easy-to-follow strategies and compassionate guidance to transform chaos into calm.With 1 in 10 children diagnosed with ADHD, parents are often left grappling with frustration, guilt, and exhaustion. This groundbreaking book cuts through the noise, providing actionable tools to improve behavior, strengthen relationships, and restore peace at home. A must-read for any parent seeking clarity and confidence on their ADHD parenting journey.Parents of children with ADHD face a daily maze of challenges-from explosive meltdowns and impulsive behaviors to struggles with focus at school and social rejection. Many families feel trapped in a cycle of frustration, as traditional discipline methods often backfire, leaving both parent and child exhausted and discouraged.The emotional toll is heavy: guilt over lost tempers, anxiety about their child's future, and isolation from judgmental outsiders who mistake ADHD for 'bad parenting.' Without the right support, these pressures can strain marriages, trigger sibling resentment, and even lead to burnout. Yet despite ADHD affecting millions of children, parents are frequently left to figure it out alone, drowning in conflicting advice and overwhelmed by a system that isn't designed for neurodivergent minds.In Empower Your Child with ADHD to Thrive at Home and In the Classroom, Mary Ginnery delivers a proven roadmap to help parents break free from the chaos and reclaim confidence in raising their ADHD child. Unlike generic parenting guides, this book offers targeted strategies rooted inher personal experience-transforming meltdowns into teachable moments, homework battlesinto small victories, and frustration into connection.Readers will discover practical tools like sensory regulation techniques, positive reinforcement systems tailored for neurodivergent minds, and communication frameworks that actually work. With step-by-step action plans, real-life case studies, and compassionate guidance, Mary Ginnery equips parents to build resilience in their children-and themselves. This isn't about 'fixing' ADHD; it's about creating a calmer, happier home where every family member can thrive.As a mom of two ADHD kids, I've read every book out there-but this one actually works. The strategies stopped our daily meltdowns and helped my son thrive in school. I wish I'd found it years ago!- Lisa Monroe, Parent & AdvocateFor parents ready to transform their ADHD parenting journey, Empower Your Child with ADHD to Thrive at Home and In the Classroom is now available for purchase in paperback, e-book, and audiobook formats at Amazon and other Major Retailers. Visit to read a sample chapter and join our community of empowered parents. Don't just survive-thrive. Get your copy today!ORDER NOWMary Ginnery is a concerned parent and advocate dedicated to empowering families raising neurodivergent kids. She blends her expertise with lived experience. She transforms ADHD challenges into growth. Connect at .Parenting a child with ADHD isn't about perfection-it's about progress. Empower Your Child with ADHD to Thrive at Home and In the Classroom offers the tools, hope, and practical wisdom families need to transform daily struggles into meaningful growth. The journey starts here.Ace Publishing Services provides full-spectrum publishing solutions for authors and businesses. Our expertise includes editing, design, formatting, and self-publishing, ensuring top-quality results for every project. Whether you're an independent author or a business looking to elevate your content, our dedicated team guarantees excellence and punctual delivery.

