Sivers Semiconductors Joins The DIFI Consortium To Advance Satellite Network Interoperability

KISTA, Sweden, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO: SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced that it has joined the Digital Intermediate Frequency (IF) Interoperability (DIFI) Consortium, an independent space industry group formed to advance interoperability in satellite and ground system networks.

The DIFI Consortium is a global collective of industry leaders collaborating to develop and promote open, standards-based interoperability for digital IF/RF systems. Sivers joins a growing roster of leading organizations and innovative companies contributing to the digital transformation of space, satellite and related technologies for the advancement of the industry. Recently, the company announced an agreement to support the development of high-performance, low-cost digitizers based on the NXP Layerscape platform, for SATCOM by Intelsat, operator of one of the world's largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks.

"We are proud to become a member of the DIFI Consortium and contribute to shaping the future of satellite communications," said Vickram Vathulya, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors. "Our advanced RF and optical technologies are at the core of next-generation connectivity and through DIFI, we aim to accelerate innovation and standardization across the satellite and space ecosystem."

With more than two decades years of expertise in developing mmWave solutions for satellite communications and advanced 5G systems, Sivers Semiconductors' participation in DIFI underscores its commitment to industry collaboration and leadership. The company brings a wealth of experience in mmWave, optical solutions and integrated circuits for aerospace, defense and satellite markets, positioning the company as a valuable contributor to the Consortium's technical initiatives.

"We welcome Sivers Semiconductors to our growing list of members worldwide," said DIFI Chairman Stuart Daughtridge. "We are pleased they have joined us as we continue to evolve the standard to effectively handle more use cases and roll out our Certification Program."

"Joining DIFI is a strategic step for us as we continue to expand our footprint in the satellite and space communications market," said Harish Krishnaswamy, Managing Director, Wireless Division at Sivers Semiconductors. "Open standards are key to unlocking scalable and interoperable solutions and we are excited to collaborate with other industry leaders to shape the next generation of space-based connectivity."

Sivers Semiconductors delivers cutting-edge millimeter-wave (mmWave) and RF solutions tailored for SATCOM, defense, telecommunications, and 5G infrastructure. Designed for superior reliability, performance, and energy efficiency, Sivers products empower customers to accelerate development, streamline deployment and stay ahead in competitive markets.

