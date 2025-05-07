403
PHDCCI Celebrates 120 Glorious Years, Honble Speaker Of Lok Sabha Shri Om Birla Graces The Occasion
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 18, 2025: The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) marked a historic milestone as it celebrated 120 years of excellence in service to the nation. The grand event was held in New Delhi and was graced by Shri Om Birla, Hon'ble Speaker of Lok Sabha, as the Chief Guest.
In his keynote address, Shri Om Birla lauded PHDCCI for its unwavering commitment to India's economic and industrial growth over the last twelve decades.“PHDCCI has played a significant role in shaping India's business landscape and continues to serve as a bridge between the government and the entrepreneurial community,” he said.
The celebrations were led by Shri Hemant Jain, President of PHDCCI, along with Shri Rajeev Juneja, Sr. Vice President; Shri Anil Gupta, Vice President; and Dr. Ranjeet Mehta, CEO & Secretary General. The event was attended by all past presidents, members of the management committee, distinguished members of the business community, and a large audience of stakeholders.
One of the most notable attendees was Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, who has served as a member of the PHDCCI Management Committee for over 22 years. Speaking to the press, Dr. Marwah said,“Being a part of this esteemed chamber for over two decades has been an inspiring journey. PHDCCI has always stood for progress, innovation, and nation-building. I am proud to contribute to its legacy.”
The evening concluded with a tribute to the institution's long-standing history and a renewed pledge to further its mission of empowering Indian industry in the global arena.
