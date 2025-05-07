403
Carney Tells Trump Canada ‘is not for sale’
(MENAFN) Canadian Premier Mark Carney held a face-to-face discussion with U.S. Leader Donald Trump on Tuesday, delivering a resolute message: “Canada is not for sale.”
This firm statement stood in stark contrast to Trump’s repeated assertions about his desire to annex Canada and turn it into the 51st U.S. state.
The question of Canada’s autonomy was among several key matters brought up during Carney’s visit to the White House.
The dialogue between the two leaders included topics such as defense strategy, economic exchange, trade barriers, and other important areas, though both avoided any appearance of overt confrontation.
Carney, who secured victory in the national election at the end of April, had campaigned strongly on the belief that he was the most capable figure to handle the unpredictable nature of Trump’s leadership. During their meeting, both leaders maintained a cordial tone. At one point, Carney reinforced his position by stating to Trump that “some places are never for sale, ever.” Trump replied with “Never say never, never say never.”
Despite the amicable tone, Trump bluntly turned down Carney’s appeal to remove trade tariffs on Canadian exports.
He reiterated his longstanding viewpoint that Canada did not possess anything the United States needed.
Although Trump stood firm on tariffs, Carney indicated that upcoming revisions to the CUSMA (Canadian-US-Mexico Agreement) could act as a foundation for more comprehensive dialogue.
“I think we established a good basis today,” Carney said during a press briefing held on the roof of the Canadian Embassy. “Really, today marked the end of the beginning of a process of the United States and Canada redefining that relationship. The question is how we will co-operate in the future.”
