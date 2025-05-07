'Operation Sindoor' Bharat's Response To Brutal Killing Of Innocent People In Pahalgam: Amit Shah

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the 'Operation Sindoor' is Bharat's response to the brutal killings of innocent people in Pahalgam.
Shah's remarks came after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke. The strike was codenamed as 'Operation Sindoor'.
The home minister said the Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people and Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots.
“Proud of our armed forces. #OperationSindoor is Bharat's response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam,” he wrote on 'X'.
The Indian strike was carried out in response to the April 22 terrorists attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam where 26 people were killed.
Read Also
PM Modi Picked The Name 'Operation Sindoor': Sources
Standing Firmly With Armed Forces; Time For Unity, Solidarity: Cong
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN07052025000215011059ID1109516426
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment