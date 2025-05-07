Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,270 Over Past Day
This was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.
In addition to personnel, Russian military losses include: 10,780 (+14) tanks, 22,419 (+3) armored combat vehicles, 27,502 (+71) artillery systems, 1,378 (+0) MLRS (multiple launch rocket systems), 1,155 (+0) air defense systems, 372 (+0) aircraft, 335 (+0) helicopters, 35,266 (+124) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,197 (+1) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships / boats, 1 (+0) submarines, 47,484 (+131) motor vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,873 (+0) units of special equipment.
The figures are being updated.Read also: No enemy warships in Ukrainian seas
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on May 6, as of 22:00, 119 combat clashes with Russian invaders occurred along the frontline.
