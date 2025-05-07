Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,270 Over Past Day

2025-05-07 01:05:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022, to May 7, 2025, the total combat losses of Russian forces in the war against Ukraine are estimated at approximately 960,770 personnel, with 1,270 losses recorded over the past 24 hours.

This was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

In addition to personnel, Russian military losses include: 10,780 (+14) tanks, 22,419 (+3) armored combat vehicles, 27,502 (+71) artillery systems, 1,378 (+0) MLRS (multiple launch rocket systems), 1,155 (+0) air defense systems, 372 (+0) aircraft, 335 (+0) helicopters, 35,266 (+124) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,197 (+1) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships / boats, 1 (+0) submarines, 47,484 (+131) motor vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,873 (+0) units of special equipment.

The figures are being updated.

Read also: No enemy warships in Ukrainian seas

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on May 6, as of 22:00, 119 combat clashes with Russian invaders occurred along the frontline.

