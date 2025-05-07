403
Fairmont Jaipur Announces The Appointment Of Anal Uniyal As Director Of Culinary
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) May 2025 – Fairmont Jaipur is pleased to announce the appointment of Chef Anal Uniyal as the new Director of Culinary. A seasoned chef with over two decades of experience, he brings with him an impressive legacy of curating refined and memorable culinary experiences across some of India's most celebrated luxury destinations.
Chef Anal has held key leadership positions with iconic properties including The Oberoi Udaivilas, Umaid Bhawan Palace, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa in the Andamans, and Vivanta by Taj in Hyderabad. His culinary journey is marked by successful hotel pre-openings, high-profile events including the prestigious G20 curtain raiser in the Andamans, and the honour of hosting the Hon'ble President of India and other esteemed dignitaries.
Chef Anal's culinary expertise spans Indian and Western traditions, enriched by a deep command of Pan-Asian cuisines and regional Indian fare. Chef Anal's culinary expertise encompasses both Indian and Western traditions, with a rich understanding of Pan-Asian cuisines and regional Indian flavors. His extensive experience in banqueting and weddings, combined with a proven track record in operational excellence and guest engagement, aligns seamlessly with Fairmont Jaipur's renowned legacy of luxury and personalized service.
Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Rajat Sethi, General Manager, Fairmont Jaipur, said, "Chef Anal's impressive credentials and leadership style are a perfect fit for our culinary vision at Fairmont Jaipur. We look forward to the exciting new dimensions he will bring to our gastronomy offerings as we continue to elevate guest experiences. His expertise will play a pivotal role in delighting our guests and further establishing Fairmont Jaipur as a sought-after culinary destination in the region."
Chef Anal Uniyal added, "Joining Fairmont Jaipur, a true beacon of elegance and luxury, presents a meaningful opportunity to contribute to its celebrated culinary legacy. I look forward to shaping a distinctive gastronomic journey that balances authenticity with innovation, anchored in the heartfelt hospitality that defines the Fairmont experience."
With Chef Anal's arrival, Fairmont Jaipur further strengthens its culinary leadership, reinforcing its position as a premier destination for weddings, luxury hospitality, and fine dining in India.
About Fairmont Jaipur
Fairmont Jaipur is an ode to the Pink City, with its awe-inspiring architecture and decor inspired by the Mughal dynasty and Royal Rajputs of yore. Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli hills, the hotel features elegantly appointed 245 rooms and suites, reflecting a perfect blend of traditional Rajasthani décor and modern amenities. The food and beverage offerings include Zoya, a vibrant all-day dining outlet; Anjum, the central tea lounge home to signature Fairmont tea culture; Zarin, a spectacular Pan-Asian restaurant; Aza, a colonial library bar serving a range of aperitifs and cocktails; and the seasonal Zia, (operational during winters only) an outdoor barbecue experience offering a unique blend of flavours and rustic charm. The expansive pillarless ballroom, complementary lawns, and meeting rooms make Fairmont Jaipur an ideal venue for hosting social events, meetings, and conferences.
Fairmont Jaipur is proud to be the first hotel in the Accor portfolio in India to achieve the esteemed Green Globe Certification. This prestigious recognition underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices. Also, the hotel proudly holds additional accolades such as: Excellence in Sustainable Hospitality Practices at the Financial Express Green Sarthi Awards 2024, Best Sustainable Hotel 2024 by Travel and Leisure and Hospitality Icons Award 2024: Luxurious Hotel for Destination Wedding at the Times Hospitality Icons 2024.
About Fairmont
Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where occasions are celebrated, and history is made. Landmark hotels with unrivalled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907. The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai are but a few of these iconic luxury hotels, forever linked to the special places where they reside. Famous for its engaging service, grand public spaces, locally inspired cuisine and celebrated bars and lounges, Fairmont promises a special brand of thoughtful luxury that will be remembered long after any visit. With a worldwide portfolio of more than 80 hotels, Fairmont also takes great pride in its deep community roots and leadership in sustainability. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.
