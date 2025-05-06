‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’: Indian Film Personalities React To Operation Sindoor

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) As Indian armed forces on Wednesday successfully targeted nine terrorists' sites in Pakistan, Indian film personalities such as Chiranjeevi Konidela, Nimrat Kaur and Riteish Deshmukh among many others hailed the Indian Army and Operation Sindoor.

Actress Nimrat Kaur, who comes from an army background took to X, formerly called Twitter, and wrote:“United with our forces. One country. One mission. #JaiHind #OperationSindoor”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh hailed the Indian Army and wrote:“Jai Hind Ki Sena ... Bharat mata ki jai.”

Veteran actor Anupam Kher wrote:“Bharat mata ki jai #OperationSindoor.”

Acclaimed actor Paresh Rawal shared folded hand emojis and used the hashtags #operation_sindoor #IndianArmedForces along with tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

South superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela simply wrote:“Jai Hind.”

National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said:“Our prayers are with our forces. One nation, together we stand. Jai Hind, Vande Mataram.”

“#jaihindkisena Together we stand,” wrote actress Mimi Chakraborty.

Actress Hina Khan hailed Operation Sindoor and wrote:“Operation SINDOOR Jai Hind.”

Indian Air Force targeted the terrorists' sites without crossing the Pakistan airspace on Wednesday. The Pakistan armed forces were taken by complete surprise when the Indian strikes started around 1.44 a.m.

In order not to escalate tensions further, a defence ministry statement said that no army installation of Pakistan was targeted during Wednesday's strikes.

The terrorists' sites targeted by Indian strikes include Muridke near Lahore, Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The terrorist infrastructure was targeted from where the attacks against India have been planned and directed. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) posted a press release at 1.44 a.m. saying nine sites have been targeted altogether during 'Operation Sindoor' by the Indian Armed Forces.

The 'Operation Sindoor', came 14 days after the terrorist attack in the tourist resort of Baisaran in Pahalgam, in which suspects are believed to have links with Pakistan.

Muridke and Bhawalpur have Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters, and its chief commander, Masood Azhar, used to hide there along with top commanders of the outfit.

Reports said multiple loud explosions were heard in Muzaffarabad City in PoJK where a number of terrorist organisations have set up their training camps and launch pads.

Muzaffarabad's power was blacked out after the explosions. Besides Muzaffarabad, Kotli also has terror infrastructure, including training camps and launch pads.