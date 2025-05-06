Army Thwarts Infiltration Attempt At Northern Border
Upon noticing the group's approach, troops applied the rules of engagement forcing the suspects to retreat to the Syrian territory, the source said.
After searching the area, JAF personnel found about 1.06 million Captagon pills and a Kalashnikov gun, which were transferred to the concerned authorities, the source said.
The army has repeatedly warned that it would deal with any illegal attempts to cross the border, in any direction, and schemes to harm Jordan and Jordanians by applying the necessary force.
