Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Army Thwarts Infiltration Attempt At Northern Border


2025-05-06 11:07:48
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Troops in the Northern Military Zone on Wednesday aborted an infiltration attempt by a group of 18 people along the Syrian border, according to an official source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF).

Upon noticing the group's approach, troops applied the rules of engagement forcing the suspects to retreat to the Syrian territory, the source said.

After searching the area, JAF personnel found about 1.06 million Captagon pills and a Kalashnikov gun, which were transferred to the concerned authorities, the source said.

The army has repeatedly warned that it would deal with any illegal attempts to cross the border, in any direction, and schemes to harm Jordan and Jordanians by applying the necessary force.

MENAFN06052025000028011005ID1109516087

