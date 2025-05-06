BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arman Gabaee Real Estate Scholarship is now open for applications, offering undergraduate students across the United States an opportunity to gain financial support as they pursue careers in the dynamic and technology-driven real estate industry. The scholarship reflects Arman Gabaee 's enduring commitment to fostering academic growth, industry innovation, and socially responsible development.

The Arman Gabaee Real Estate Scholarship supports undergraduate students at accredited U.S. colleges and universities who exhibit strong academic performance and a keen interest in real estate. Applicants must submit a 500–750 word essay on the evolving role of technology in modern real estate development, analyzing its impact and proposing innovative strategies to enhance sustainability, efficiency, and community engagement. This scholarship reflects Arman Gabaee's dedication to fostering future leaders who merge technology, ethics, and visionary design to shape the future of the built environment.

Arman Gabaee , a principal figure at the Charles Company, has been a transformative force in Southern California's real estate development landscape for more than two decades. With a career marked by ambitious commercial projects that integrate both economic vitality and community enrichment, Gabaee continues to advocate for forward-thinking, socially responsible development practices. His work exemplifies the importance of combining business acumen with a commitment to long-term societal benefit.

The Arman Gabaee Real Estate Scholarship rewards a student who demonstrates strong industry insight, creative problem-solving, and ethical responsibility through a compelling essay. Open until January 15, 2026, this $1,000 award recognizes promising individuals committed to shaping the future of real estate and urban development, with the winner announced on February 15, 2026.

While the scholarship is administered from Beverly Hills, California , eligibility is not limited to any geographic region. It is open to undergraduate students nationwide who meet the outlined criteria.

Arman Gabaee's vision for this scholarship stems from his own belief in long-term, sustainable impact through education and industry support. His dedication to community revitalization and mentorship highlights his ongoing contributions both within and beyond real estate. Arman Gabaee continues to support future professionals by offering meaningful academic opportunities that inspire industry evolution.

