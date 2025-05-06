India Strikes Terror Camps In Pok, Pakistan Under 'Operation Sindoor' Days After Pahalgam Attack

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Indian Armed Forces, in a major counter-terrorism move, launched 'Operation Sindoor' early on Wednesday (May 7), striking terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)). The operation comes days after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen.

Nine sites targeted

The Ministry of Defence stated that nine sites were hit during the mission, which was described as "focused, measured and non-escalatory" in nature.

The strikes were aimed at specific terrorist camps used to plan and direct attacks on Indian soil.

“Altogether, nine sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature,” the Defence Ministry was quoted as saying.

The ministry further clarified that the operations did not target Pakistani military facilities, underscoring India's intent to avoid escalation.

Restraint and precision

Emphasising the strategic restraint exercised by the Indian forces, the Defence ministry said the selection of targets and method of execution were deliberately calibrated.

“India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” the Ministry said.

The operation serves as a response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed in a barbaric act of terror.

Accountability after Pahalgam terror attack

India's action reaffirms its commitment to bringing perpetrators of terror attacks to justice.“We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable,” the Defence Ministry said.

A detailed briefing on 'Operation Sindoor' is expected later in the day.

Indian Army:“Justice is served”

Shortly after the strikes, the Indian Army posted on X (formerly Twitter):“Justice is Served. Jai Hind.”

The message signals India's resolve, highlighting its stand against cross-border terrorism.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Minister of State for Home Affairs, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Operation Sindoor - precise, ruthless, & unforgiving. When India strikes, it's swift and sure. Our forces hit where it hurts. Pahalgam martyrs avenged. Mess with India, pay the price. Proud of our bravehearts! Mera Bharat Mahaan. Jai Hind!"

| Pakistan faces heat at UNSC over Pahalgam attack, 'missile tests escalatory'“Terrorism will not go unpunished,” PM Modi asserted

The Indian government has directly accused Pakistan of being involved in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam . Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to bring those responsible to justice.

PM Modi on April 24 declared that India will identify and punish every individual involved in the Pahalgam terror attack . In a rare use of English during a public address, PM Modi stated,“India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers.”

Speaking at an election rally in Madhubani, Bihar, PM Modi condemned the April 22 attack in Pahalgam , Jammu and Kashmir, in which 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali tourist were brutally killed. He said the entire country mourns the loss of innocent lives, most of whom were tourists.

| India's 10 BIG crackdowns against Pak post Pahalgam terror attack | Full List

“Today, from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world... those behind the Pahalgam attack and those involved in the conspiracy will be punished beyond their imagination,” Modi said, drawing loud applause from the crowd.“Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve,” added PM Modi.

This was PM Modi's first public response to the Pahalgam terror attack , and it came amid growing national outrage and rising demands for justice.

In the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level security meeting on April 29 with the top defence leadership and granted the Indian Armed Forces full operational freedom to respond.

The Prime Minister authorised the military to decide the mode, targets, and timing of the retaliatory action.

India's measures against Pakistan after Pahalgam attack

In response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian government has implemented a wide-ranging set of punitive actions against Pakistan, aimed at isolating it diplomatically, economically, and culturally.

Trade ban: Complete halt on imports from Pakistan, including indirect trade via third countries.

Port embargo: Pakistani ships barred from Indian ports.

Postal suspension: All mail services between the two nations suspended.

Digital Blackout: 16 Pakistani YouTube news channels and social media accounts of celebrities and politicians banned in India.

Treaty suspension: Indus Waters Treaty and Simla Agreement suspended until Pakistan ends terror support.

Border closure: Attari-Wagah border shut; Pakistanis on short-term visas ordered to leave.

Visa revocation: All visas for Pakistani nationals, including medical, cancelled.

Diplomatic expulsions: Pakistani military advisors expelled; Indian counterparts withdrawn.

Diplomatic staff cut: India reduces High Commission staff in Islamabad from 55 to 30.

Crackdown in Kashmir: Homes of terror suspects' families, including Lashkar operative Adil Ahmad Thoker, demolished.

| India-Pak Tensions: What ex-US NSA John Bolton says