State Farm® WNBA Friday Night Spotlight On ION To Tip Off May 16 With The Most Regular-Season Games On TV

"We're proud to be the home for women's sports and lead the way in the number of regular season WNBA games on television due to our nationwide multiplatform audience reach," said Brian Lawlor, president, Scripps Sports. "From new franchises entering the mix to the establishment and continuation of rivalries, there is a lot of buzz around the WNBA right now, and we are thrilled to have the chance to capture that energy through our coverage."

Among the WNBA on ION plans and highlights this season:

In the Studio

The WNBA on ION Studio Show, the first weekly game broadcast studio show dedicated to the WNBA, will return in 2025 and will again feature:



30-minute pre-game shows including player interviews, highlights from the week's games, spotlights on upcoming matchups on ION and in-depth feature stories from around the league.

Halftime shows that break down games and provide insights from the studio host and analysts. Wrap-up/preview shows in between games.

Originating from Atlanta, the WNBA on ION Studio Show team features award-winning news and sports anchor Larry Smith as host, alongside analysts Autumn Johnson , the NCAA's lead personality covering women's basketball, and Meghan McKeown , basketball analyst for the Sun, NBC/Peacock, Big Ten Network, ESPN and FOX. Jay Hoover serves as studio show producer, with Nicole Denne as executive producer.

On the Court

The new WNBA season tips off on Friday, May 16, on ION and features a national doubleheader of debuts:



The first game will see the regular season premiere of Paige Bueckers , selected No.1 overall by the Dallas Wings in the recent WNBA draft presented by State Farm®, as the Wings host the Minnesota Lynx. The nightcap features the first-ever game of the league's newest franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, as they take on the Los Angeles Sparks.

Other WNBA on ION schedule highlights include:



A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces hosting Kelsey Plum and the Los Angeles Sparks in Plum's return to Vegas for the first time since the blockbuster trade that sent her to L.A. (May 30).

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever facing off against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings in a showdown of the most recent No.1 draft picks as the Fever visit Dallas (June 27).

The WNBA going international as the Atlanta Dream and newest star Brittney Griner plays Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike and the Seattle Storm in Vancouver for the first regular season game ever played outside the United States (Aug.15). Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark going head-to-head as Reese's Chicago Sky takes on Clark's Indiana Fever (Sept. 5).

Growth Last Season

The return of the WNBA on ION follows a successful 2024 season where average viewership for the State Farm® WNBA Friday Night Spotlight increased by 133% over 2023 and attracted more than 23 million unique viewers across games and wrap shows.

To access complete details about the WNBA on ION, and find ION channel information, visit .

*Sources for data: Nielsen L+SD national panel one-minute qualifier for reach, average program performance 05/14/2024-09/13/2024; FAST – Roku, Samsung TV+, LG, Vizio, Xumo, Plex, Amazon Fire Channels, Pluto, CW and Tablo.

About ION

A leading general entertainment network, ION's lineup features major cable and broadcast shows, original series, live sports and special event programming. ION is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP ), a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of more than 60 stations in more than 40 markets.

About Scripps Sports

Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach. Scripps Sports currently has partnerships with the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), the National Hockey League's (NHL) 2024 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights, the new Utah Hockey Club, the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA and the NCAA's Big Sky Conference. Scripps Sports is a division of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP ), a Fortune 1000 American media company.

