LIFE Network Launches Free Platform To Remove Barriers To Health Experts And Unite A Community For Optimized Well-Being

Features access to trusted health experts, community forums, wellness challenges, and interactive tools to connect and stay on track-free on web and mobile.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LIFE Network, the first platform to seamlessly integrate expert health guidance with community-driven social support, officially launched today. For the first time, users can access trusted health professionals-including doctors, functional practitioners, and certified fitness coaches-while also engaging in a vibrant community focused on prioritizing and improving their health. Unlike competitors such as social networks like Facebook and wellness apps like Headspace and Calm, LIFE Network offers a revolutionary, ungated, free digital“public square” designed to empower individuals to transform their health and wellness in a way that has never been done before.

“The health industry is flooded with clutter, confusion, misinformation, and barriers that keep you from accessing the tools you need to optimize your life. For over two decades, my mission has been to cut through the noise and connect people with trusted experts who can help them heal, perform, and feel their best. LIFE Network is the next evolution of that mission: a free, expert-led, community-driven platform where anyone can access world-class guidance, join inspiring challenges, and find everything they need for health optimization. It's the perfect blend of clarity, convenience, and consolidation, all within a fun, vibrant, and active community,” said co-founder Ben Greenfield.

Engineered for a beautifully designed, health-oriented community experience, users of the free platform can:

–Connect instantly with trusted doctors, nutritionists, and wellness experts, eliminating the guesswork of finding reliable health guidance.

–Replace anxiety-inducing social media feeds with personalized, science-backed wellness content to empower their health journeys.

–Join a positive, supportive community where every post, like, and share motivates them to stay on track and achieve their health goals.

–Track wellness progress with LIFEscore, a tool designed to monitor daily positive habits and overall health improvement.

–Discover expert-curated products and services, trusted by health professionals, all in one place.

–Stay motivated and accountable through community-driven challenges that encourage them to achieve their health goals.

The platform is designed to increase access to the tools, information, and expert guidance needed to improve health outcomes, serving as a humanitarian response to the growing global health crisis, where nearly 4.5 billion people lack access to essential health services (JAMA, 2023). Additionally, statistics highlight the alarming lack of access to reliable health information, compounded by the increasing mental stress and misinformation fueled by social media:

–73% of people encountered medical misinformation, with 82% of these instances occurring on social media (GoodRx, 2022).

–Nearly 83 million Americans live in areas with limited access to primary care physicians, preventing them from consulting health professionals for essential, potentially life-saving information (American Medical Association, 2024).

–35% of Americans report taking social media detoxes to combat stress, anxiety, and mental health challenges caused by digital overload (Statista, 2024).

LIFE Network directly addresses the challenges of limited access to reliable health information and the negative impact of social media by offering a free platform where users can connect with trusted health professionals, engage in expert-led wellness content, and join a positive, supportive community.

Co-founded by Ben Greenfield, a world-renowned health expert with decades of experience in optimizing human performance, and Caleb Applegate, a tech industry leader with a proven track record of building innovative, impactful platforms, LIFE Network is uniquely positioned to break down barriers to credible health advice, promote meaningful community interactions, and eliminate the distractions and misinformation that plague other platforms, transforming how the world approaches wellness.

“LIFE Network exists because every person deserves a space that actively supports their well-being-where doctors guide, teachers inspire, and each interaction leaves them healthier. This is social media evolved: technology that truly serves humanity,” said co-founder Caleb Applegate.

To take control of your health in an environment designed for truth, support, and real results, you can visit golifenetwork or download the app in the App Store or Google Play now.

About LIFE Network

LIFE Network is the world's first expert-led social wellness platform designed to transform health. It offers users direct access to top doctors, nutritionists, coaches, and other wellness professionals. The platform is committed to providing a space free from the distractions, negativity, and misinformation that dominate traditional social media. With expert-curated content, real-time support, and a focus on community-driven motivation, LIFE Network empowers people to take control of their health. For more information, please visit golifenetwork.

