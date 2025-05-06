Keystone Capital Announces Partnership With Penta Fine Ingredients, Welcomes New CEO Mike Size

Keystone Capital Management, L.P. Logo

CHICAGO, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Capital Management, L.P. ("Keystone") is pleased to announce an investment partnership with Penta Fine Ingredients, Inc. ("Penta" or the "Company"), a longstanding solutions provider of specialty chemicals and intermediate ingredients serving the flavors, fragrance, and pharmaceutical markets.

Founded over four decades ago and headquartered in West Caldwell, New Jersey, Penta operates out of a 113,000 square-foot facility and offers an exceptionally diverse product portfolio. Carefully curated over the years, the Company's offerings serve a loyal, global customer base of ingredient manufacturers and distributors across a variety of industries.

As a part of this transition, Keystone is pleased to welcome Mike Size as the Chief Executive Officer of Penta. Mike brings decades of experience in the ingredients and specialty chemicals industry. Most recently, he served as the President of ZoomEssence following senior roles at Balchem Corporation, Mane Flavors, Givaudan, CP Kelco, and The NutraSweet Company.

"I'm honored to join Penta at such an exciting time in its journey," noted Mike Size. "The company's legacy of excellence, coupled with its recent growth and strong market position, makes this a unique opportunity. I look forward to working with the talented team to build on this momentum and drive the next chapter of success."

"We are thrilled and honored to partner with Mike Size and the entire Penta team," commented Matt DeLong, Principal at Keystone Capital. "Mike's track record and strategic vision will be invaluable as we scale the business and pursue long-term value creation."

"Penta has distinguished itself with an exceptional product portfolio and deep customer relationships built over decades. We are excited to support Mike and the Penta team as they leverage the company's strengths to expand strategically and continue its growth trajectory," said Chaoran Jin, Managing Director at Keystone Capital.

Penta will be actively seeking acquisition opportunities in the ingredients and specialty chemical distribution and manufacturing space. Parties with knowledge of relevant potential investment opportunities are encouraged to contact Keystone.

About Keystone Capital Management, L.P.

Keystone was founded in 1994 with the objective of investing the personal capital of its partners in high quality, market-leading businesses; patiently building long-term value alongside management through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Keystone currently manages over $1 billion in capital across two funds. To maintain consistency with its historical investment strategy and align interest across all stakeholders, the principals of Keystone collectively represent the largest single investor in both of these funds, which has been structured with an extended life to support Keystone's belief in investment period flexibility. Over the course of its history, Keystone has completed 46 platform investments and more than 200 total acquisitions with a focus on commercial & industrial services, food & beverage, industrial technology, professional and technology-enabled services, technical services.

About Penta Fine Ingredients, Inc.

For over 40 years Penta has created strategic partnerships within the fine ingredient community that are vital in helping customers achieve their goals in today's ever changing business environment. In addition to a large ingredient portfolio, Penta maintains an extensive inventory of natural, FEMA GRAS, and cutting-edge materials critical to the flavor and fragrance markets. Companies worldwide have partnered with Penta in order to achieve their ongoing and future commercial business goals.

Media Contact:

SOURCE Keystone Capital

