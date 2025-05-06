Barrick Announces Name Change To BARRICK MINING CORPORATION And Election Of Directors
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|D. Mark Bristow
|1,020,378,227
|98.51
|%
|15,416,258
|1.49
|%
|Helen Cai
|1,010,295,881
|97.54
|%
|25,498,604
|2.46
|%
|Isela A. Costantini
|1,005,499,131
|97.08
|%
|30,295,354
|2.92
|%
|Brian L. Greenspun
|983,079,618
|94.91
|%
|52,714,867
|5.09
|%
|J. Brett Harvey
|942,971,604
|91.04
|%
|92,822,881
|8.96
|%
|Anne N. Kabagambe
|1,015,871,620
|98.08
|%
|19,222,865
|1.92
|%
|Loreto Silva
|1,014,662,624
|97.96
|%
|21,131,861
|2.04
|%
|John L. Thornton
|883,067,332
|85.26
|%
|152,727,153
|14.74
|%
|Ben van Beurden
|1,025,415,531
|99.00
|%
|10,378,954
|1.00
|%
|Pekka J. Vauramo
|1,005,397,144
|97.07
|%
|30,397,341
|2.93
|%
Voting results for the resolution approving the appointment of the auditor are as follows:
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|1,074,381,424
|93.24
|%
|77,936,649
|6.76
|%
Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation are as follows:
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|945,831,487
|91.28
|%
|90,362,970
|8.72
|%
Voting results for the special resolution approving the name change are as follows:
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|1,131,229,279
|98.14
|%
|21,482,618
|1.86
|%
Enquiries:
Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: ...
Website:
Endnote 1
The ticker symbol for the Barrick common shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange is changing from 'GOLD' to 'B', effective at the start of trading on May 9, 2025. The Barrick common shares will continue to trade under the 'ABX' ticker symbol on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The new CUSIP number for the Barrick common shares effective at the start of trading on May 9, 2025 will be 06849F108.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
Certain information contained in this press release constitutes“forward-looking statements”. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words“build”,“strategy”,“commitment”,“develop”,“replenish”,“secure”,“transform”,“continue”,“expand”,“grow”,“expand”,“extension”,“invest”,“will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: Barrick's future plans and the timing for such plans, growth potential, financial strength, investments and overall strategy; and expectations regarding future price assumptions, financial performance, shareholder returns and other outlook or guidance.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Barrick as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information.
Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
