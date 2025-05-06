Premier Auto Protect Expands Extended Warranty Plans To Address Rising Vehicle Repair Costs In 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Premier Auto Protect expands extended warranty plans to help drivers manage rising vehicle repair costs in 2025 with comprehensive coverage.

- CEONY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As vehicle repair costs surge, Premier Auto Protect announces expanded extended warranty plans to address the rising demand for the best car extended warranty solutions. With modern vehicles featuring complex technology, these plans offer drivers nationwide peace of mind against unexpected repair expenses.Visit to explore coverage options and request a free quote. Contact Premier Auto Protect at 1-833-699-3130 for personalized assistance in selecting the best car extended warranty for your vehicle.As repair costs escalate, the automotive industry is witnessing a significant shift toward extended warranties. According to a 2024 American Automobile Association (AAA) study, the average vehicle repair cost reached $1,200 per incident, with projections for further increases in 2025 due to advanced components like sensors, electric vehicle batteries, and onboard computers. A 2024 Consumer Reports survey revealed that 55% of car owners are concerned about repair costs after factory warranties expire, and one in three is considering third-party extended warranties to mitigate financial risks. This trend underscores the growing need for comprehensive vehicle protection plans.Premier Auto Protect, headquartered in New York, is meeting this demand with six tiers of coverage: Basic, Value, Complete, Exclusionary, Superior, and Ultimate. These plans cater to diverse vehicle types, including high-mileage cars and electric vehicles, and cover critical components such as engines, transmissions, electrical systems, and air conditioning. Additional benefits include 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, towing services, and trip interruption coverage, ensuring drivers are supported in emergencies. All plans have a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing customers to purchase confidently. The company's direct-to-consumer model eliminates middlemen, offering competitive pricing and streamlined claims processing.- Comprehensive Coverage: Plans protect against costly repairs for modern vehicle components, with options for basic powertrain coverage to exclusionary bumper-to-bumper protection.- Nationwide Flexibility: Customers can choose any ASE-certified repair facility across the United States, with over 250,000 certified professionals available, ensuring accessibility.- Customer-Centric Benefits: Features like a transferable warranty, a referral program offering 10% premium discounts per referral, and 24/7 support enhance value.- Trusted Reputation: Premier Auto Protect holds an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (accredited since 2022) and a 4-star Trustpilot rating from 634 reviews, reflecting intense customer satisfaction.Economic and technological factors drive the shift to extended warranties. A 2024 Cars report noted that third-party warranties are gaining popularity for their flexibility and affordability compared to factory options, with 70% of Premier Auto Protect's policyholders using coverage for major repairs, saving thousands. The rise in electric vehicle adoption, with 12% of 2024 new car sales being EVs, further necessitates specialized coverage for high-cost components like batteries. Premier Auto Protect's plans are tailored to these evolving needs, positioning the company as a leader in the best car extended warranty market.Customer feedback highlights the company's efficiency and responsiveness.“When my Acura needed repairs, Premier Auto Protect approved the claim within hours,” said Cindy K., a policyholder from California.“The process was seamless, and I had my car back the same day.” However, some customers have reported challenges with claim denials due to title status or pre-existing issues, emphasizing the importance of reviewing contract terms carefully.About Premier Auto ProtectPremier Auto Protect, established in 2016 and based in New York, is a leading direct provider of extended vehicle warranties. Offering six coverage tiers and benefits like 24/7 roadside assistance, the company helps drivers nationwide protect against rising repair costs. Accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A rating, Premier Auto Protect is committed to delivering exceptional service and value.

