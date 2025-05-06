403
Brazil’S Top Football Clubs Face Record Revenues, Soaring Debts, And Mounting Losses
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian football clubs have entered 2024 with record revenues but also with unprecedented financial losses and ballooning debts, according to data from official club statements and industry reports.
The 20 largest clubs combined for a net deficit exceeding R$1 billion ($167 million), a sharp reversal from the R$1.1 billion ($183 million) surplus achieved in 2023.
This financial swing highlights the risks of aggressive spending, reliance on future income, and the challenge of maintaining competitiveness while seeking financial stability. São Paulo FC's situation illustrates the broader trend.
The club posted a record deficit of R$287.6 million ($48 million) in 2024, despite generating R$731.9 million ($122 million) in revenue. Its total debt soared to R$968.2 million ($161 million), up from R$666.6 million ($111 million) the previous year.
São Paulo's management responded by raising R$135 million ($23 million) through a credit rights fund and plans to inject another R$240 million ($40 million) to manage cash flow and settle short-term obligations.
However, the club's financial strategy leans heavily on future receivables, with more than R$2 billion ($333 million) guaranteed until 2030, making São Paulo dependent on anticipated income rather than current liquidity.
Brazil's Top Football Clubs See Record Revenues
Other major clubs also reported significant losses. Bahia's deficit reached R$246.5 million ($41 million), Corinthians lost R$181.8 million ($30 million), Cruzeiro posted a R$169.9 million ($28 million) shortfall, and Coritiba ended R$139.4 million ($23 million) in the red.
Only a handful of clubs reported profits: Palmeiras (R$198.2 million/$33 million), Cuiabá (R$64.8 million/$11 million), Grêmio (R$43.6 million/$7 million), Red Bull Bragantino (R$31 million/$5 million), Athletico Paranaense (R$23.4 million/$4 million), and Fluminense (R$100,000/$17,000).
The surge in revenue, totaling R$10.9 billion ($1.82 billion) for the top 20 clubs, came mainly from player transfers (R$2.9 billion/$483 million), marketing (R$1.9 billion/$317 million), and stable broadcasting rights (R$3.3 billion/$550 million).
However, football-related costs also soared, reaching R$8.7 billion ($1.45 billion), up 26% from the previous year. Clubs spent heavily to remain competitive, pushing debts to R$12 billion ($2 billion), close to the 2020 peak.
The financial model of Brazilian football clubs remains fragile. Many clubs rely on selling players and advancing future income to cover rising costs.
The shift to the SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol) model, which allows clubs to attract investors, has increased valuations but has not solved the underlying debt problem.
The story behind the figures is clear: while revenues hit new highs, unchecked spending and dependence on future earnings have put Brazil's football giants on a precarious financial path.
