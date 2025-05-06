Sacked IMF Board Nominee Subramanian's Old Video Saying Govt Can't Remove Him Before Tenure Goes Viral Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) An old video of terminated IMF Executive Director KV Subramanian is going viral on social media. The ironic video, featuring Raghuram Rajan, implies that the sacked director had once hoped that the government will not relieve him from his services till his tenure ends.

The services of Krishnamurthy Subramanian as Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were terminated by the government, according to an official statement dated April 30.

In the now-viral video shared by a user on X, featuring Subramanian and ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, the former official is seen saying that he is not with the government but with the IMF.

“You're appointed by the government, Subbu,” Rajan is heard saying.

To this, Subramanian replies that that did not mean he would sing praises for the government.

“Well, I'm under no obligation to sing from the hymns they give me,” he said.

Raghuram Rajan then asked him the million dollar question:“Can they remove you?”

Ironically, Subramanian said,“Well, I guess not before my tenure ends.”

Indeed, the government did remove him eventually six months ahead of his tenure.

As per the user, the incident took place at Kellog School of Management in Illinois last year.

Watch the video here:

The video quickly gained attention on social media and internet could not help but sigh at the irony.

“This did not age well,” a person commented with a laughing emoticon.

“Ah man - this one from the Kellogg IBC didnt age well,” another commented.

“File this one under 'Didn't age well!!'” a third user agreed.

Krishnamurthy Subramanian terminated as IMF Executive Director

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the termination of services of Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian as Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund with immediate effect," an official order issued by the Ministry of Personnel read.

Subramanian was appointed to the IMF post in August 2022. Prior to he served as the 17th Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to the Government of India from 2018 to 2021.

However, reasons for Subramanian's exit have not been officially announced.

The executive board of the IMF is composed of 25 directors (executive directors or EDs) elected by the member countries or groups of countries.

India is in a four-country constituency, along with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan as members.