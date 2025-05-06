4 Killed, 44 Injured In Poonch Road Accident

The bus was traveling from Ghani village to Mendhar when the driver lost control near 9:20 am. As the vehicle tumbled into the gorge, local residents immediately launched rescue operations, which were later joined by police, Army, and CRPF personnel.

The deceased have been identified as 45-year-old Mohd Majeed, 55-year-old Shakeela Begum, 50-year-old Mohd Haneef, and 60-year-old Noor Hussain. Majeed, a soldier stationed in Assam, had been on leave and visiting his village. Hussain and Majeed were declared dead at the scene, while Begum succumbed to her injuries en route to GMC Hospital Rajouri. Haneef passed away later during treatment.

Seven individuals remain in critical condition, and five of them have been referred to Jammu Government Medical College (GMC) for specialized treatment. The Mendhar Block Medical Officer, Ashfaq Choudhary, said that 15 ambulances were quickly mobilized to transport the injured.

Both Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep grief over the tragic incident. Sinha conveyed his condolences, stating,“Pained by the loss of lives due to the tragic road accident in Poonch. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

Chief Minister Abdullah also extended his heartfelt condolences, assuring immediate assistance for the victims.“I have directed that all necessary medical care be provided and have asked Minister Javed Rana to visit the site personally to oversee the relief efforts,” he said.

Javed Rana, a cabinet colleague of the Chief Minister, was dispatched to the scene to manage the response. In a statement, Rana expressed his sorrow, saying,“I am deeply saddened by the tragic bus accident. I have spoken to the Divisional Commissioner Jammu and instructed him to ensure immediate assistance, including airlifting the critically injured to GMC Jammu. The JK Government will provide all necessary support.”

