Techmediabreaks Nextplat Corp (NASDAQ: NXPL) To Announce Q1 2025 Results On May 15, Hosts Investor Call At 8:30 A.M.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) NextPlat (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW) , a global e-commerce provider, will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, before market open on May 15. Management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT the same day, led by Executive Chairman and CEO Charles M. Fernandez, CFO Cecile Munnik, and President and CEO of Global Operations David Phipps.

About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global e-commerce platform company created to capitalize on multiple high-growth sectors and markets including technology and healthcare. Through acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, the company intends to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care Inc.

