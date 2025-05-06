No One Owns Quantum Science: The First Principle Of The International Year Of Quantum

MENAFN - 3BL) By Jenn Mullen

As we celebrate 2025-the International Year of Quantum (IYQ)-we embark on a journey through the eight guiding principles that have shaped a century of quantum discovery. This series begins with perhaps the most foundational principle: "No one owns quantum science."

The Declaration

The IYQ's official declaration of this principle states :

"No individual, society, country, institution, or discipline can claim ownership of the past or future of quantum science; it is knowledge that should be free to all. IYQ recognizes those who put effort into studying, developing, investigating, using, and teaching quantum science and technology, while seeking to solicit and answer questions from anyone who wants to learn more about it."

This statement isn't merely aspirational-it reflects the very essence of how quantum mechanics emerged and continues to evolve. But what does it mean in practice, and why does it matter as we commemorate 100 years of quantum mechanics?

Born from Collective Genius

When we trace quantum science to its origins, we find not a single inventor but a tapestry of brilliant minds wrestling with the universe's most profound mysteries. In July 1925, Werner Heisenberg published his groundbreaking paper on quantum theoretical reinterpretation, followed shortly by the seminal "Three-Man Paper " with Max Born and Pascual Jordan that September. Yet these works didn't emerge from isolation.

They built upon the quantum theories of Max Planck and Albert Einstein's work on the photoelectric effect. They were influenced by Niels Bohr's atomic model and Louis de Broglie's matter waves. The mathematics drew from the work of numerous mathematicians across Europe. No single genius "invented" quantum mechanics-it evolved through conversation, correspondence, and spirited debate among physicists from Germany, Denmark, Austria, France, the Netherlands, and beyond.

The famous Solvay Conferences, beginning in 1911, exemplified this spirit of international collaboration. Scientists gathered across national boundaries-sometimes even as their countries were in political conflict-to grapple with quantum's deepest questions. The iconic 1927 Fifth Solvay Conference photo captures this perfectly: 29 scientists from different countries and backgrounds united by a shared quest to understand the quantum world .

Today's Quantum Commons

A century later, this collaborative ethos thrives in initiatives like the European Quantum Flagship, the US National Quantum Initiative, China's national quantum projects, and international research partnerships that span continents. While nations may compete in quantum advancement, the underlying science remains part of our shared human heritage.

Modern quantum computing companies-despite operating in a competitive landscape-have fostered remarkable openness. Many maintain open-source tools and frameworks that invite global contribution. A number of companies and platforms provide cloud access to quantum processors, allowing researchers, educators, and curious minds worldwide to run quantum experiments without needing to build multi-million-dollar hardware.

Repositories of quantum algorithms and educational resources created by and for developers from every corner of the globe are widely available. Graduate students in Bangalore collaborate with professors in Berkeley. Researchers in Beijing build upon discoveries made in Boston. A high school student in rural areas can access the same quantum computing platforms as scientists at elite institutions.

Why It Matters

This principle-that no one owns quantum science-isn't merely philosophical; it's pragmatic. Quantum mechanics tackles questions so profound and complex that they require diverse perspectives. The field advances most rapidly when knowledge flows freely, when insights from condensed matter physics inform quantum computing, when theoretical mathematics inspires experimental breakthroughs.

As quantum technologies approach potential commercial applications-from secure communications to powerful computing paradigms and precise sensors-economic pressures might tempt some to enclose quantum knowledge behind proprietary walls. The IYQ's first principle reminds us that while specific implementations may be owned, the foundational science belongs to humanity.

This openness also ensures that quantum science doesn't become the exclusive domain of wealthy nations or institutions. When knowledge is freely shared, brilliant minds everywhere can contribute, regardless of geography or resources. Some of tomorrow's most transformative quantum breakthroughs may come from unexpected places if we maintain this commitment to open access.

The Centennial Invitation

As we mark the 100th anniversary of quantum mechanics' formalization, the principle that "no one owns quantum science" serves as both a celebration of the field's collaborative history and a recommitment to its open future. It invites all of us-regardless of background-to engage with quantum concepts, to ask questions, to contribute where we can.

Whether you're a seasoned quantum physicist, a student just beginning to explore wave functions, or someone simply curious about the strange and beautiful rules that govern our reality at its smallest scales, the quantum world belongs to you too. That's the promise and the challenge of the International Year of Quantum's first principle: this revolutionary science-with all its wonder and potential-is our collective inheritance and responsibility.

In the coming weeks, we'll explore the remaining seven principles that guide the IYQ celebration, each illuminating different facets of quantum science's past, present, and promising future. For now, remember that quantum science has no single owner because it belongs to us all.

This is the first in an eight-part series exploring the guiding principles of the 2025 International Year of Quantum. Next week: "Everyone is invited-Making quantum science accessible to all."