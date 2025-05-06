Xingimaging Unveils NX PET Camera To Advance Parkinson's Disease Research**

The **NX PET Camera**

Logo (PRNewsfoto/XingImaging, LLC)

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XingImaging, a MITRO company, a pioneer in advanced research imaging, radiopharmaceutical services, and medical imaging technology, proudly announces the launch of the **NX PET Camera**, a breakthrough in positron emission tomography (PET) imaging designed to accelerate research into critical biomarkers for Parkinson's disease.

The **NX PET Camera** offers cutting-edge imaging capabilities, providing researchers with unparalleled precision in detecting and tracking neurodegenerative biomarkers. With **high-resolution PET imaging**, **advanced AI-driven data analysis**, and **enhanced biomarker mapping**, the NX PET Camera is set to revolutionize the study of Parkinson's disease progression and therapeutic response.

"Early and accurate biomarker detection is key to advancing our understanding and treatment of Parkinson's disease," said Gilles Tamagnan, CEO of XingImaging. "The NX PET Camera delivers the next-generation imaging technology needed to support groundbreaking research and improve patient outcomes."

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) funded XingImaging researchers with an aim to use PET imaging to visualize changes in the dopamine pathway of the brain to collect data about PD. Jamie Eberling, PhD, senior vice president of research resources at MJFF, said of the camera's launch, "There's been monumental progress in the last few years through strong investments in finding tracers that can show us alpha-synuclein and other targets in the living brain. This high-resolution PET imaging technology magnifies the impact of these tracers by improving what we can see in real-time. The field is energized by the latest milestones in imaging getting us closer to a day where we can clearly measure, quantify and visualize brain pathology in Parkinson's disease."

The NeuroExplorer PET camera from United Imaging is a next-generation ultra-high performance human brain PET imager scanner offering unparalleled resolution (1.4 mm FWHM) and sensitivity (46 kcps/MBq) in the study of brain function. This promises to be revolutionary for imaging of neurodegenerative diseases, like Parkinson's & Alzheimer's, and psychiatric diseases enabling high signal to noise imaging even for small brain structures. XingImaging's NeuroExplorer PET camera enhances the company's delivery of the highest quality science for its research and drug development partners.

Key Features of the NX PET Camera:



**Ultra-High-Resolution Imaging**: Enables precise visualization of neurodegenerative biomarkers.

**AI-Powered Data Analysis**: Advanced machine learning algorithms enhance image interpretation and diagnostic accuracy.

**Dynamic Biomarker Mapping**: Provides real-time insights into brain activity and disease progression. **Non-Invasive & Efficient**: Minimizes patient discomfort while delivering rapid, high-quality results.

About XingImaging

XingImaging is a pioneer in medical imaging technology, committed to advancing healthcare research through innovative solutions. By developing state-of-the-art imaging systems, the company supports researchers and clinicians in their mission to improve

XingImaging, a subsidiary of MITRO, is a leading provider of advanced research imaging and radiopharmaceutical services. With a firm focus on quality and innovation, the company offers comprehensive clinical trial imaging services, core lab services, and radiotracer manufacturing. By maintaining the highest industry standards, XingImaging partners with research pharmaceutical and biotech organizations to drive breakthroughs in medical diagnostics and treatment diagnostic accuracy and therapeutic outcomes for neurological diseases.

About MITRO

MITRO is a molecular imaging contract research organization (MI-CRO) company in China. MITRO provides outstanding contract research for new drug development using radiolabeling and molecular imaging techniques. MITRO merged with XingImaging in 2023 to create one company dedicated to providing a full spectrum of CRO & CDMO research service offerings.

New Haven Facility

Our New Haven facility offers a comprehensive range of services, including:

Clinical Trial Services: State-of-the-art Clinic providing consistent, compassionate, and high-quality services to research participants to support clinical trials.

Advanced Imaging Services: Advanced imaging technologies designed and implemented with an emphasis on precision and quality, including PET and SPECT.

Radiotracer Manufacturing: Tailored GMP production to meet the precise needs of clinical trials with stringent quality control.

Leading Imaging Analysis Services: Tailored analysis pipelines that focus on maximizing signal-to-noise, robustness and reproducibility.

XingImaging's commitment to excellence is reflected in every aspect of the new facility's operations, ensuring that participants, sponsors, and collaborators receive the highest quality of service.

The NX PET Camera is now available for research institutions, hospitals, and pharmaceutical partners aiming to accelerate biomarker discovery and drug development for Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

SOURCE XingImaging, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED