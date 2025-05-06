Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Quark And Fromage Frais - Global Strategic Business Report 2025, With Profiles Of Arla Foods, Lake District Dairy Co., General Mills, Glenisk, Lactalis, Nestle, Spin Master, Theo Muller And More


2025-05-06 12:45:52
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This report provides a detailed analysis of market trends and growth drivers, such as the rising demand for high-protein, low-fat dairy products and innovations in dairy production and packaging. Key geographic markets include the US, China, and Europe. The report also includes insights on global tariff developments affecting the industry.

Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quark and Fromage Frais - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Quark and Fromage Frais was valued at US$7.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$10.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Quark and Fromage Frais market.
What Factors Are Driving the Growth in the Quark and Fromage Frais Market?
The growth in the Quark and Fromage Frais market is driven by several factors. The increasing demand for high-protein, low-fat dairy products is a significant driver, as consumers become more health-conscious and seek nutritious options that align with their dietary goals.

Innovations in dairy production and packaging are also propelling market growth by improving the quality, taste, and convenience of quark and fromage frais products. The rising popularity of dairy products as part of a balanced diet, particularly in markets where protein-rich foods are highly valued, is further boosting demand for these products.

Additionally, the expansion of distribution channels, including online retail and specialty health food stores, is contributing to market growth by making quark and fromage frais more accessible to a wider audience.

The growing trend towards natural and minimally processed foods is also supporting the adoption of quark and fromage frais, as these products are often perceived as wholesome and authentic dairy options.

These factors, combined with continuous innovation in product development and marketing, are driving the sustained growth of the Quark and Fromage Frais market.
Report Scope
The report analyzes the Quark and Fromage Frais market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments outlined below.
Segments:

  • Type (Plain, Flavored, Savory)
  • Distribution Channel (Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Retailers, Other Distribution Channels)

Key Insights:

  • Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Plain segment, which is expected to reach US$4.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.9%. The Flavored segment is also set to grow at 4.1% CAGR over the analysis period.
  • Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2.1 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.4% CAGR to reach $2.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

  • Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.
  • In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
  • Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Arla Foods Amba, First Milk Limited (Lake District Dairy Co.), General Mills, Inc., Glenisk Organic Dairy, Lactalis Group and more.
  • Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025
Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.
The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.
What's Included in This Edition:

  • Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment
  • Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure
  • Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free 2025 update with:

  • Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects
  • Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts
  • Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 353
Forecast Period 2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.1 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns
  • Quark and Fromage Frais - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
  • Global Economic Update
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Demand for High-Protein Dairy Products Propels Market Growth
  • Increasing Adoption of Healthy and Natural Foods Expands Addressable Market Opportunity
  • Technological Advancements in Dairy Processing Strengthen Market Position
  • Growing Focus on Low-Fat and Low-Sugar Dairy Options Drives Adoption of Quark and Fromage Frais
  • Surge in Demand for Functional and Nutritional Foods Generates New Opportunities
  • Development of Flavored and Fruit-Infused Variants Sustains Market Growth
  • Expanding Applications in Cooking and Baking Throws Spotlight on Market Potential
  • Growth in Retail and E-commerce Channels Spurs Demand for Quark and Fromage Frais
  • Rising Adoption in Weight Management and Sports Nutrition Propels Market Expansion
  • Surge in Demand for Premium and Artisanal Dairy Products Expands Market Horizons
  • Growing Awareness of the Health Benefits of Probiotics and Calcium-Rich Foods Drives Market Adoption
  • Innovations in Packaging and Shelf-Life Extension Generate New Market Opportunities

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Arla Foods Amba
  • First Milk Limited (Lake District Dairy Co.)
  • General Mills, Inc.
  • Glenisk Organic Dairy
  • Lactalis Group
  • Nestle SA
  • Spin Master Ltd.
  • Unternehmensgruppe Theo Muller S.e.c.s.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN06052025004107003653ID1109514433

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search