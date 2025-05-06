Quark And Fromage Frais - Global Strategic Business Report 2025, With Profiles Of Arla Foods, Lake District Dairy Co., General Mills, Glenisk, Lactalis, Nestle, Spin Master, Theo Muller And More

Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quark and Fromage Frais - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Quark and Fromage Frais was valued at US$7.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$10.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030.

The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Quark and Fromage Frais market.

What Factors Are Driving the Growth in the Quark and Fromage Frais Market?

The growth in the Quark and Fromage Frais market is driven by several factors. The increasing demand for high-protein, low-fat dairy products is a significant driver, as consumers become more health-conscious and seek nutritious options that align with their dietary goals.

Innovations in dairy production and packaging are also propelling market growth by improving the quality, taste, and convenience of quark and fromage frais products. The rising popularity of dairy products as part of a balanced diet, particularly in markets where protein-rich foods are highly valued, is further boosting demand for these products.

Additionally, the expansion of distribution channels, including online retail and specialty health food stores, is contributing to market growth by making quark and fromage frais more accessible to a wider audience.

The growing trend towards natural and minimally processed foods is also supporting the adoption of quark and fromage frais, as these products are often perceived as wholesome and authentic dairy options.

These factors, combined with continuous innovation in product development and marketing, are driving the sustained growth of the Quark and Fromage Frais market.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Quark and Fromage Frais market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments outlined below.

Segments:



Type (Plain, Flavored, Savory) Distribution Channel (Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Retailers, Other Distribution Channels)

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Plain segment, which is expected to reach US$4.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.9%. The Flavored segment is also set to grow at 4.1% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2.1 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.4% CAGR to reach $2.3 Billion by 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

