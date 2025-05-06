Connected Logistics Strategic Business Report 2025 | Connected Logistics Market Value Set To Triple By 2030

Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Logistics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Connected Logistics was valued at US$41.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$124.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Connected Logistics market.

What's Driving the Growth of the Connected Logistics Market?

The growth in the connected logistics market is driven by several factors, all closely tied to technological advancements, evolving industry needs, and shifting consumer behavior.

First, the rapid adoption of IoT devices and cloud computing has made it easier for logistics companies to implement connected solutions that offer real-time tracking and automation. These technologies have reduced the cost of entry, allowing even smaller businesses to benefit from connected logistics platforms.

Secondly, the rise of e-commerce has dramatically increased the demand for faster and more reliable deliveries, pushing logistics providers to adopt advanced technologies that optimize last-mile delivery and enhance customer satisfaction.

Another critical driver is the increasing need for supply chain transparency and accountability, especially in industries dealing with perishable goods, pharmaceuticals, and other sensitive products. Consumers and regulators are demanding better visibility into where products come from and how they are handled during transit, and connected logistics provides the tools to meet these expectations.

Furthermore, the focus on sustainability is accelerating the adoption of connected logistics solutions, as companies look for ways to reduce emissions, fuel consumption, and waste through more efficient routing and energy use.

Lastly, the increasing use of data analytics and AI in optimizing logistics operations is allowing companies to anticipate disruptions, manage risks, and maintain resilient supply chains, making connected logistics an indispensable part of modern supply chain management.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Connected Logistics market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Transportation Mode (Roadway, Railway, Seaway, Airway).

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Roadway Transportation segment, which is expected to reach US$56.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 19.3%. The Railway Transportation segment is also set to grow at 20.7% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $11.4 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.4% CAGR to reach $18.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cloud Logistics Inc., Eurotech SpA, Freightgate Inc. and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

What's Included in This Edition:



Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:



Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

