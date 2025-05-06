Safe Software Unveils FME Realize: Making Spatial Computing Real, Live, And Actionable

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The no-code solution will connect field teams to enterprise data through digital twins and real-time AI insights

Surrey, BC, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Safe Software (Safe), the leading All-Data, Any-AI enterprise integration vendor with unrivalled support for spatial data, announced the launch of FME Realize , a powerful Augmented Reality (AR) solution that connects field workers to an organization's entire data ecosystem, including digital twins, through Augmented Reality. Unveiled and demonstrated live today at the company's largest user conference to date, The Peak of Data and AI 2025 in Seattle, Washington, FME Realize is now available to FME Flow users at no cost.

FME Realize bridges the gap between the digital world and the physical world, extending the power of the FME Platform to spatial computing. Built on Safe's no-code platform and designed with field workers in mind, the solution allows users to visualize, update, and interact with digital twins in real time and in context from any iOS device.

“FME Realize is a first-of-its-kind solution that brings the power of all data to the field, where up-to-date access matters most,” said Don Murray, CEO of Safe Software.“FME Realize leverages FME workflows using all data types and any AI, so users can interact with any data, including digital twins to take action, and make smarter decisions on-site, in real time, from any device.”

For all field workers, from city workers to utility workers, site engineers, and more, FME Realize shows data such as 3D models of infrastructure assets (e.g. water pipes and electrical networks) up-to-date and in context. Users can also update and modify data in real time based on their on-site assessments and invoke AI agents to provide analysis and deliver insights on demand.

“As a leader in our transportation discipline, T. Baker Smith piloted this cutting-edge AR solution and saw transformative results,” said TJ Stokes, Transportation Practice Leader at T. Baker Smith .“By visualizing subsurface utilities and infrastructure in 3D, we improved collaboration across survey, inspection, and design teams, reducing rework, enhancing safety, and accelerating decision-making. AR-enabled plan-in-hand meetings brought clarity to complex projects, helping us avoid delays and spot potential conflicts early. It's more than a helpful tool; it's a smart investment that reshapes how infrastructure projects are delivered.”

FME Realize is available now with FME Flow. For more information about FME Realize and Safe's Augmented Reality solutions, visit fme.safe.com/platform .





