Fomo Debuts Groundbreaking Social Crypto Trading App, Aiming To Onboard 10M+ Users

Self-Custodial, Gasless, and Social-First, fomo Launches Public Beta To Simplify and Humanize Crypto for the Next Wave of Users

NEW YORK, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto startup fomo has announced the public beta of its social-first crypto trading app, built to make digital asset trading simple, social, and accessible to everyone.

Based in New York and developed by a team with roots at Uniswap, Opensea, dYdX, Square, and Google, fomo's beta is now live for an initial 1,000-user cohort, with a full public launch on Tuesday May 6th, 2025. The mission: to onboard the next 10 million users to crypto by removing the friction that's held mainstream adoption back.

The platform will allow users to trade across chains with gasless swaps, embedded wallets, and stay connected to friends and top traders via curated social feeds and copytrading features - all within an intuitive, modern interface. With attention-based assets continuing to dominate and real-world assets increasingly tokenized, fomo aims to be the all-in-one place to explore and trade digital assets without complexity or compromise.

"We believe digital assets will eat the world," said Paul Erlanger, founder and CEO of fomo . "But crypto is still too hard for everyday people. With fomo, we're stripping away the pain points - no gas fees, no technical barriers - and making crypto feel as easy and human as using your favorite app."

Users in the beta can log in using Apple ID, fund their accounts quickly, connect X to find friends, and start trading across chains like Solana in seconds. fomo's vision is to build not just a trading tool but a trusted social network around crypto, similar to how Strava built a community around fitness.

To sign up, invite friends, and explore the future of digital asset trading, visit fomo .

About fomo : fomo is a social-first crypto trading app built to bring the next 10 million users into digital assets. By removing blockchain friction and layering in community-driven features, fomo delivers a fast, self-custodial, and intuitive experience for everyday users. The platform is backed by $2M in pre-seed funding and built by a team with experience from Uniswap, Opensea, Square, Google, and more.

Company: FOMO Labs Inc.

Media Contact Name: Paul Erlanger

Media Contact Email: [email protected]

Phone: 914-224-3502

Address: New York, NY

Website: fomo

SOURCE FOMO Labs Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED