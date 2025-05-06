King Risk Partners Appoints Joel Eubank As Chief Operating Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Mr. Eubank brings more than two decades of experience in finance, operations, and strategic leadership in the insurance sector, most recently serving as COO and CFO of Dealer Services at Brown & Brown Insurance. During his tenure at Brown & Brown, he held multiple leadership roles spanning acquisition integration, finance, and operations-developing a reputation for delivering performance through disciplined execution and cross-functional collaboration.

"Joel's extensive experience leading high-growth organizations and his deep understanding of retail brokerage, program administration, and claims consulting make him the ideal addition to our executive leadership team," said Pete Gilbertson, President at King Risk Partners. "His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale our operations, execute on acquisitions, and deepen our partnerships across the industry."

A graduate of the University of Kentucky, Mr. Eubank holds a Master of Business Administration with a focus in Accounting and Finance. His appointment marks a significant step in the continued evolution of King Risk Partners as it invests in operational excellence to support clients, employees, and carrier relationships alike.

"I'm excited to join King Risk Partners at such a dynamic time in its growth," said Eubank. "The company's entrepreneurial spirit, strong client focus, and commitment to building an enduring platform directly align with my own values. I look forward to helping the King Risk Partners team shape the next chapter of success."

King Risk Partners, with a mission to deliver bold insurance solutions through superior service, continues to grow its national footprint through strategic partnerships and operational innovation.

About King Risk Partners

King Risk Partners is a nationally ranked insurance brokerage committed to delivering tailored risk management solutions to individuals, businesses, and niche programs. Headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, the firm has expanded rapidly through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. King Risk Partners is recognized for its entrepreneurial culture, operational excellence, and people-first approach.

[email protected]



