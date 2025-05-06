Heroes On The Water Invites You To Walk, Fundraise, And Remember This Memorial May

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Allen, Texas, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Heroes on the Water (HOW) is proud to continue its role as an official nonprofit partner of Carry The Load's Memorial May campaign, a nationwide movement that restores the true meaning of Memorial Day.

This year, HOW invites community members to walk with purpose, fundraise with heart, and reflect with gratitude. Supporters can participate from anywhere or meet up with the HOW national team at two key events: the Houston Community Event (May 24) and the Dallas Memorial March (May 25–26). Go to CarryTheLoad.org for event details.

“Every May, we pause to honor the men and women who gave everything for our country. It's a sacred time for reflection, but also a time for action,” says Neil Mullaney, Col (Ret), USAF, and Executive Director of HOW.“By joining our teams, walking beside us, or supporting the cause financially, you're actively helping our veterans, and first responders find healing and purpose beyond service.”

Heroes on the Water stands with Carry The Load to recognize the dedication and sacrifice of our nation's military, veterans, first responders, and their families. Since 2011, HOW has proudly participated in Memorial May as a nonprofit partner, uniting outdoor healing with remembrance.

Walk and fundraise with us. There are many ways to get involved this Memorial May:

Join the HOW national team and raise funds to support outdoor wellness programs for veterans, first responders, and their families

Start your own team to walk and fundraise for HOW

Meet up with HOW at the Houston Community Event (May 24) or Dallas Memorial March (May 25-26)

Carry the name or story of a fallen hero, honoring their legacy and reminding others of the true cost of freedom

“This is more than a march, it's a moment to honor sacrifice and extend healing to those still with us,” says Neil.“We invite you to walk alongside our teams, share your story, and support those continuing to serve their communities long after their uniforms are retired. By fundraising through Carry The Load, you directly help us serve more heroes who are struggling in silence.”

Participation is open to all ages and fitness levels. Whether you walk a few blocks, complete an entire leg of the relay, or focus solely on fundraising, your effort carries meaning. Walking with HOW is a way to pay tribute to those we've lost while providing healing opportunities for those who continue to carry the weight of service.

“Since the first Carry The Load event on Memorial Day in 2011, we've collaborated with like-minded organizations to help strengthen each other's mission,” says Stephen Holley, co-founder, president and CEO of Carry The Load and veteran U.S. Navy SEAL.“It's truly inspiring to see the positive impact our collaboration with Heroes on the Water has had on the lives of so many people over the years.”

To register, donate, or build a team, visit:

For national relay schedules and event details, visit

###

ABOUT HEROES ON THE WATER

Heroes on the Water is a 501(c)3 non-profit that helps veterans, active-duty military, law enforcement officers, first responders, and their families reconnect and heal through kayak fishing and outdoor recreation. Backed by our Operation Early Impact Study showing significant improvements in mental health, stress reduction, and overall well-being - our approach delivers real results. We provide support through two core programs: our Volunteer-Led Chapters, offering community-based kayak fishing nationwide, and our Therapeutic Programs, which partner with VA and DoD facilities to serve veterans and active-duty military in treatment. All programs are provided at no cost to participants, giving our heroes a space to decompress, reconnect, and reclaim hope. | Operation Early Impact Study | Success Stories

ABOUT CARRY THE LOAD

Carry The Load is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 2011 by veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley. Carry The Load's mission is to provide active ways to honor and remember our nation's heroes by connecting Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders, and their families. Carry The Load has earned a 4/4 Star rating on Charity Navigator and is a designated Combined Federal Campaign charity #20469. For more, visit or . Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Attachments



Join or create a Heroes on the Water Team Join us in Houston and Dallas Memorial Day Weekend

CONTACT: Faeda Elliott Heroes On The Water ...