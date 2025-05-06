Beautinow Expands Fragrance Offerings: Scents Of Wood, Nobile 1942, Floraiku, Bohoboco, Argos

Beautinow is excited to announce the expansion of its collection with five prestigious brands: Scents of Wood, Nobile 1942, Floraïku, Bohoboco, and Argos.

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Beautinow, the leading online destination for niche and luxury fragrances, is excited to announce the expansion of its curated collection with the addition of five prestigious brands: Scents of Wood, Nobile 1942, Floraïku, Bohoboco, and Argos .

Known for offering exclusive and high-quality perfumes, Beautinow continues to elevate the shopping experience for fragrance enthusiasts in Europe by bringing these sought-after names to its platform.

Scents of Wood: The Beauty of Forests & Barrel Aging

Scents of Wood is a brand inspired by the timeless beauty and mystique of forests. "What fascinated us is not only its specialization in nature-inspired scents, but also its unique process of aging their organic alcohol in wooden barrels," Beautinow says. "We discovered the brand after someone in our WhatsApp community recommended we add Scents of Wood to our collection, and he was particularly in love with the fragrance 'Plum in Cognac.'

Nobile 1942: Italian Luxury

Nobile 1942 is a luxury Italian perfume brand inspired by the beauty of Italy. "We are particularly in love with the fragrance 'La Danza Delle Libellule,' which is a beautifully crafted gourmand scent that perfectly balances playful and divine elements. Opening with juicy apple and warm cinnamon notes, it delivers a sweet yet sophisticated introduction. Creamy, musky vanilla adds depth and harmony, creating a realistic, non-cloying scent that feels indulgent without being overpowering. Subtle hints of cedar and musk ground the fragrance, while its high-quality composition sets it apart from mass-market offerings. We believe this Italian masterpiece is a refined choice for those seeking a non-citrus fragrance, which is too often dominant in mainstream Italian scents," says Beautinow.

Floraiku: Asian Poems

Another brand Beautinow is truly excited about is 'Floraiku,' an Asia-inspired collection that tells stories of nature and poetry through poem-inspired scents. "Floraïku Paris blends the elegance of Asian culture with the artful expertise of French perfumery. Its fragrances are inspired by the simplicity and beauty of haikus: three-line poems embodying the essence of life's most poetic scenes, whether it be a sunrise, the bloom of spring, or the stirrings of new love. If you don't know where to start, it's good to know that fragheads are going crazy about 'One Umbrella for Two' right now," says Beautinow.

Bohoboco: Food-Inspired Scents

This brand is renowned for its delectable fragrances, featuring unique scents like Wet Cherry, Sea Salt Caramel, Vanilla Black Pepper, and Red Wine Brown Sugar. "Bohoboco's fragrances embrace the growing trend of food-inspired perfumes, these sweet, indulgent aromas make a perfect addition to our collection," says Beautinow.

Argos

Inspired by Christian Petrovitch's travels and the rich tales of Greek and Roman mythology, each Argos fragrance brings an ancient legend to life. "Its fragrance Triumph of Bacchus is the real deal, while Birth of Venus and Adonis Awakens are also highly sought after," says Beautinow.

“We are committed to bringing exceptional fragrances and brands to our customers,” says Beautinow, and adds:“With the addition of these five remarkable brands, we're offering an even wider selection of curated scents for fragrance lovers to explore and enjoy.”

Beautinow's expanded collection is now available for purchase, with shipping options across Europe and beyond. Customers can discover these luxurious fragrances and find their signature scent, all from the comfort of their homes.

About Beautinow

Beautinow is an online perfume store that specializes in niche fragrances and beauty products. Based in the Netherlands, the platform connects fragrance and beauty enthusiasts with a curated selection of exclusive scents and cosmetics from around the world.

H. Dai

Beautinow B.V.

