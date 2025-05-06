Trilogy Innovations Secures $93 Million FBI Award To Help Modernize System To Leading-Edge Technology

Trilogy, an industry leader in cloud migration, data analytics, cybersecurity, software integration, and application modernization, will serve as the prime contractor working to migrate the NCIC system to the cloud. An SBA Certified 8(a) small and minority-owned systems and software engineering company, this is the largest contract award to date for Trilogy in a Small Business compete effort.

"This contract represents an important expansion in our continued relationship with the FBI, with whom we have been a longtime partner," said Trilogy CEO Brandon Downey. "We certainly know and understand how critical the FBI's mission is for national safety and security, and we're proud to be a part of that. We look forward to supporting the transformation of the FBI's NCIC system."

Trilogy was recognized by Inc. Magazine as the fastest-growing IT Services company in West Virginia in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and was named the state's fastest-growing overall company in both 2022 and 2023. The company was also named a 2025 Elev8 GovCon Honoree by Orange Slices for demonstrating a culture of excellence for talent, partners, and clients, marking the second consecutive year Trilogy has received this recognition from Orange Slices.

NCIC is a computerized index of criminal justice information available to Federal, state, and local law enforcement and other criminal justice agencies, and is operational 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Called the lifeline of law enforcement, it is an electronic clearinghouse of crime data, such as crime records and mug shots. The FBI launched NCIC in 1967, and it now has more than 18 million active records within 22 different files and processes an average of 11 million transactions each day.

Trilogy was also recently selected as a contract holder on the $8 billion ITSSS-2 BPA. This eight-year blanket purchase agreement is the largest IT contract vehicle ever established by the FBI.

"This business growth is a testament to Trilogy, its capabilities, and its talented team," said Trilogy President Randy Cottle. "This contract increases Trilogy's footprint of quality resources to the CJIS division of the FBI and further demonstrates our commitment to the FBI mission and everything it represents. We also strongly believe that this contract will help shape other business opportunities as Trilogy demonstrates its core strengths."

About Trilogy Innovations, Inc.

Trilogy Innovations, Inc., located in Bridgeport and Morgantown, West Virginia, is an SBA Certified 8(a) small and minority-owned systems and software engineering company that delivers superior technical solutions for a variety of industries across private and public sectors. By applying a strong work ethic and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Trilogy's highly skilled and talented personnel have successfully applied these core values across a multitude of government agencies and businesses. Inc. Magazine has named Trilogy the fastest-growing IT services company in West Virginia in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and in 2022 and 2023 recognized Trilogy as the overall fastest-growing company in the state.

