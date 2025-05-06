Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Application Management Services Global Market Report 2025: Asia-Pacific Is Set To Surpass North America By 2028 To Emerge As The Largest Market For AMS


2025-05-06 11:31:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North America leads with a 30% share in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. Application security is the dominant service type. Hosted deployments prevail, and SMEs drive future growth. The BFSI sector represents major end-users, with manufacturing as the fastest-growing sector.

Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application Management Services Market - Service Types, Deployment Types, Company Types and Industry Sectors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The demand for Application Management Services (AMS) is being driven by a number of factors, which are making businesses restructure their techniques of application management. With more and more companies migrating their applications to the cloud because of scalability, flexibility and cost-effectiveness, a major trend being observed is a marked shift towards cloud-based AMS.

As a result, AMS providers having proficiency in managing cloud-native applications are much in demand. Another factor driving demand is the increasing emphasis on automation and AMS solutions powered by AI. The feasibility of human-based management of the latest applications has become redundant because of ever-increasing complexity and here automation tools play a critical role in the proactive monitoring, detection and resolution of issues.

The global market for Application Management Services (AMS) is likely to post a CAGR of 18.7% between 2024 and 2030 in reaching a projected US$113.4 by 2030 from an estimated US$40.6 billion in 2024 and a forecast US$48 billion in 2025.

This comprehensive market report provides an in-depth analysis of the AMS market including industry landscape covering market outlook, growth drivers and constraints, SWOT analysis, market entry strategies, Porter's five forces and PESTEL analysis. The study also comprises key market player profiles along with market shares, SWOT for leading players and critical strategies & USPs.

Application Management Services (AMS) Regional Market Analysis

On a regional basis, North America leads the global market for Application Management Services (AMS), with an estimated share of 30% in 2024. The region is home to a highly advanced IT infrastructure, coupled with high-bandwidth Internet connectivity and robust data centers. As a result, wider adoption of cloud-based AMS solutions that have gained popularity because of their scalability and cost-effectiveness are being widely deployed in the region.

The fastest growth for the demand for AMS, however, is expected from Asia-Pacific with a robust CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period, the key factors for which include growing investment in IT infrastructure, cloud services and enterprise mobility. To take a case in point, several governments and private organizations in India have invested heavily in crucial areas to promote the concepts of digital government services and smart city initiatives, wherein the role of AMS in optimizing applications for efficiency, security and capacity is paramount.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to surpass North America in terms of market value by 2028 to emerge the largest market for AMS.

Application Management Services (AMS) Service Type Market Analysis

In 2024, the revenue market share for application security services was the largest at 21%, signifying their importance in Application Management Services (AMS). Organizations today work under the ever-increasing threat of cybercrimes, which pose considerable risks to businesses. Application vulnerability and data breaches can cause considerable financial losses and damage an organization's standing.

Recent times have witnessed unprecedented increase in cases of cyber-attacks, such as ransomware, phishing, malware and distributed denial of service across the globe. Countering these can be achieved via the cost-effective option of application security services that offer specialized expertise and eliminate the requirement of significant in-house investments.

Application Management Services (AMS) Deployment Type Market Analysis

The two primary ways in which AMS can be deployed include Hosted and On-Premises, among which the share of the former is larger at about 72% estimated in 2024 and also the faster growing. These services are cloud-based and are much more cost-effective than services based on on-premises deployment. The use of hosted services, apart from doing away with the initial capital expenditure needed for setting up on-premises infrastructure, also allow for payment on subscription basis, which is highly beneficial for organizations. The better scalability and flexibility provided by hosted deployment align perfectly with ever-changing market and company demands.

Cloud-based or hosted deployment of AMS has also been gaining in popularity because of affordability, making it another crucial factor to drive demand. However, the market for on-premises AMS deployment is also expected to post a significant growth over the analysis period. On-premises AMS solutions are more prominently employed in the finance, banking, insurance and medical & healthcare industries, since these sectors handle an enormous volume of highly personalized and sensitive data, the integrity of which needs to be maintained at any cost.

Application Management Services (AMS) Market Report Scope

This global report on Application Management Services (AMS) analyzes the market based on service type, deployment type, organization type and vertical.

In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Key Metrics

  • Historical Period: 2021-2023
  • Base Year: 2024
  • Forecast Period: 2024-2030
  • Units: Value market in US$
  • Companies Mentioned: 20+

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 438
Forecast Period 2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $40.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $113.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.0%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Types of Application Management Services (AMS)
  • Deployment of Application Management Services (AMS)
  • Application Management Services by Company Type
  • Application Management Services by Industry Sector
  • Challenges and Solutions for Effective Application Management
  • Organizational Challenges that Application Management Services can help Overcome

2. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

  • Global Applications Management Services Market Outlook
  • Trends Shaping the Application Management Services Market
    • Cloud-Native Application Management
    • Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)
    • DevOps and Agile Practices
    • Edge Computing Application Management Services
    • Multi-Cloud Application Management Services
    • Application Management Services and Hyper Automation
    • Container Application Management Services
    • Low-Code/No-Code Application Management
    • Monitoring and Enhancements of Ongoing Applications
    • Data Privacy and Compliance Management
  • Application Management Services Industry SWOT Analysis
  • Application Management Services Market Entry Strategies
  • Strategic AMS Industry Analysis

3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Inside the AMS Market Market Shares, Strategies, SWOT & USPs
    • AMS Market Share Analysis by Major Player
    • Critical AMS Strategies
    • SWOT Analysis for Top-2 Market Leaders
    • Competitive Advantage USPs
  • Key Market Players
    • Accenture
    • Amazon Web Services, Inc.
    • Capgemini Services SAS
    • Cognizant Technology Solutions
    • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd
    • DXC Technology Co.
    • Fujitsu Limited
    • Google LLC
    • HCL Technologies Ltd
    • Hexaware Technologies Ltd
    • Infosys Ltd
    • International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
    • LTIMindtree
    • Mercer LLC
    • Mphasis Ltd
    • NTT Data Group Corp
    • OpenText Corporation
    • Oracle Corp
    • Resolute Technology Solutions, Inc.
    • Rimini Street, Inc.
    • SAP SE
    • ScienceSoft USA Corp
    • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
    • Unisys Corp.
    • Wipro Limited

4. KEY PRODUCT & BUSINESS TRENDS

February 2025

  • Infosys Partners with Lufthansa to Drive Digital Transformation in Aviation
  • Eurobank Teams Up with LTIMindtree to Enhance Banking Technology and Customer Experience
  • TCS and DNB Bank Renew Partnership for Five Years to Advance Digital Transformation
  • TCS to Drive AI-Powered IT Transformation for UPM
  • Muscat Clearing and Depository Partners with TCS for Digital Transformation

January 2025

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) Adopts HCL ANA for Advanced and Optimized 4G and 5G Network Operations
  • HCLTech Expands Microsoft Partnership to Enhance AI-Powered Customer Service Solutions
  • Infosys Finacle Launches AI-Powered Asset Liability Management Solution
  • IBM Acquires Applications Software Technology to Boost Oracle Cloud Transformation Services
  • IBM and SAP Launch RISE with SAP on IBM Power Virtual Server
  • LTIMindtree Joins Hands with FLS to Transform Mining Application Services
  • Oceaneering Selects Oracle Cloud to Enhance Global Operations
  • Rimini Street Launches Advanced AI/ML-Powered Security Solution for Hypervisors
  • Wipro to Modernize Etihad Airways' Technology with Cloud and AI

December 2024

  • HCLTech and Perpetuuiti Partner to Strengthen Enterprise Resilience
  • HCLTech Acquires HPEs Communications Technology Group Assets
  • HCLTech Partners with Google Cloud to offer AI-Powered MDR Solutions

November 2024

  • HCLTech and ServiceNow Launch AI & Cloud Native Lab to Accelerate GenAI Adoption
  • HCLTech to Launch AI/Cloud Native Lab in Singapore
  • OpenText Expands Partner Network with Full Portfolio Access
  • Sipchem and Wipro Successfully Complete SAP S/4HANA Digital Transformation

October 2024

  • HCLTech Partners with Intel to launch AI-Driven Digital Workplaces
  • NTT DATA to Acquire Aoop to Strengthen ServiceNow Presence in Latin America
  • NTT DATA Japan Selects Oracle Alloy to Accelerate Cloud Adoption
  • ServiceNow and Rimini Street Expand Partnership to Modernize ERP and Accelerate Innovation
  • TCS Secures 15-Year Contract to Transform Ireland's Pension System
  • Wipro Teams Up with Microsoft and SAP to Accelerate Cloud Migrations

September 2024

  • HCLTech Unveils Salesforce-Based GenAI Solutions for Enterprises
  • Hexaware Partners with Blumetra to Advance MDM Solutions for Life Sciences
  • Infosys Partners with LIC to Drive Digital Transformation with NextGen Platform
  • Oracle Launches New Capabilities for Faster Application Development
  • Oracle and Google Cloud Expand Oracle Database@Google Cloud to Four Regions
  • Oracle and AWS Launch Oracle Database@AWS for Seamless Cloud Integration
  • TCS Partners with McDonalds Philippines to Modernize IT Operations

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Service Type
  • Deployment Type
  • Company Type
  • Industry Sector

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN06052025004107003653ID1109514201

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search