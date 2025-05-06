Application Management Services Global Market Report 2025: Asia-Pacific Is Set To Surpass North America By 2028 To Emerge As The Largest Market For AMS

Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application Management Services Market - Service Types, Deployment Types, Company Types and Industry Sectors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The demand for Application Management Services (AMS) is being driven by a number of factors, which are making businesses restructure their techniques of application management. With more and more companies migrating their applications to the cloud because of scalability, flexibility and cost-effectiveness, a major trend being observed is a marked shift towards cloud-based AMS.

As a result, AMS providers having proficiency in managing cloud-native applications are much in demand. Another factor driving demand is the increasing emphasis on automation and AMS solutions powered by AI. The feasibility of human-based management of the latest applications has become redundant because of ever-increasing complexity and here automation tools play a critical role in the proactive monitoring, detection and resolution of issues.

The global market for Application Management Services (AMS) is likely to post a CAGR of 18.7% between 2024 and 2030 in reaching a projected US$113.4 by 2030 from an estimated US$40.6 billion in 2024 and a forecast US$48 billion in 2025.

This comprehensive market report provides an in-depth analysis of the AMS market including industry landscape covering market outlook, growth drivers and constraints, SWOT analysis, market entry strategies, Porter's five forces and PESTEL analysis. The study also comprises key market player profiles along with market shares, SWOT for leading players and critical strategies & USPs.

Application Management Services (AMS) Regional Market Analysis

On a regional basis, North America leads the global market for Application Management Services (AMS), with an estimated share of 30% in 2024. The region is home to a highly advanced IT infrastructure, coupled with high-bandwidth Internet connectivity and robust data centers. As a result, wider adoption of cloud-based AMS solutions that have gained popularity because of their scalability and cost-effectiveness are being widely deployed in the region.

The fastest growth for the demand for AMS, however, is expected from Asia-Pacific with a robust CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period, the key factors for which include growing investment in IT infrastructure, cloud services and enterprise mobility. To take a case in point, several governments and private organizations in India have invested heavily in crucial areas to promote the concepts of digital government services and smart city initiatives, wherein the role of AMS in optimizing applications for efficiency, security and capacity is paramount.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to surpass North America in terms of market value by 2028 to emerge the largest market for AMS.

Application Management Services (AMS) Service Type Market Analysis

In 2024, the revenue market share for application security services was the largest at 21%, signifying their importance in Application Management Services (AMS). Organizations today work under the ever-increasing threat of cybercrimes, which pose considerable risks to businesses. Application vulnerability and data breaches can cause considerable financial losses and damage an organization's standing.

Recent times have witnessed unprecedented increase in cases of cyber-attacks, such as ransomware, phishing, malware and distributed denial of service across the globe. Countering these can be achieved via the cost-effective option of application security services that offer specialized expertise and eliminate the requirement of significant in-house investments.

Application Management Services (AMS) Deployment Type Market Analysis

The two primary ways in which AMS can be deployed include Hosted and On-Premises, among which the share of the former is larger at about 72% estimated in 2024 and also the faster growing. These services are cloud-based and are much more cost-effective than services based on on-premises deployment. The use of hosted services, apart from doing away with the initial capital expenditure needed for setting up on-premises infrastructure, also allow for payment on subscription basis, which is highly beneficial for organizations. The better scalability and flexibility provided by hosted deployment align perfectly with ever-changing market and company demands.

Cloud-based or hosted deployment of AMS has also been gaining in popularity because of affordability, making it another crucial factor to drive demand. However, the market for on-premises AMS deployment is also expected to post a significant growth over the analysis period. On-premises AMS solutions are more prominently employed in the finance, banking, insurance and medical & healthcare industries, since these sectors handle an enormous volume of highly personalized and sensitive data, the integrity of which needs to be maintained at any cost.

Application Management Services (AMS) Market Report Scope

This global report on Application Management Services (AMS) analyzes the market based on service type, deployment type, organization type and vertical.

In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Key Metrics



Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 20+

Key Attributes:

