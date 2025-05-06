Application Management Services Global Market Report 2025: Asia-Pacific Is Set To Surpass North America By 2028 To Emerge As The Largest Market For AMS
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|438
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$40.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$113.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Types of Application Management Services (AMS) Deployment of Application Management Services (AMS) Application Management Services by Company Type Application Management Services by Industry Sector Challenges and Solutions for Effective Application Management Organizational Challenges that Application Management Services can help Overcome
2. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
- Global Applications Management Services Market Outlook Trends Shaping the Application Management Services Market
- Cloud-Native Application Management Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) DevOps and Agile Practices Edge Computing Application Management Services Multi-Cloud Application Management Services Application Management Services and Hyper Automation Container Application Management Services Low-Code/No-Code Application Management Monitoring and Enhancements of Ongoing Applications Data Privacy and Compliance Management
3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Inside the AMS Market Market Shares, Strategies, SWOT & USPs
- AMS Market Share Analysis by Major Player Critical AMS Strategies SWOT Analysis for Top-2 Market Leaders Competitive Advantage USPs
- Accenture Amazon Web Services, Inc. Capgemini Services SAS Cognizant Technology Solutions Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd DXC Technology Co. Fujitsu Limited Google LLC HCL Technologies Ltd Hexaware Technologies Ltd Infosys Ltd International Business Machines Corp (IBM) LTIMindtree Mercer LLC Mphasis Ltd NTT Data Group Corp OpenText Corporation Oracle Corp Resolute Technology Solutions, Inc. Rimini Street, Inc. SAP SE ScienceSoft USA Corp Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Unisys Corp. Wipro Limited
4. KEY PRODUCT & BUSINESS TRENDS
February 2025
- Infosys Partners with Lufthansa to Drive Digital Transformation in Aviation Eurobank Teams Up with LTIMindtree to Enhance Banking Technology and Customer Experience TCS and DNB Bank Renew Partnership for Five Years to Advance Digital Transformation TCS to Drive AI-Powered IT Transformation for UPM Muscat Clearing and Depository Partners with TCS for Digital Transformation
January 2025
- Vodafone Idea (Vi) Adopts HCL ANA for Advanced and Optimized 4G and 5G Network Operations HCLTech Expands Microsoft Partnership to Enhance AI-Powered Customer Service Solutions Infosys Finacle Launches AI-Powered Asset Liability Management Solution IBM Acquires Applications Software Technology to Boost Oracle Cloud Transformation Services IBM and SAP Launch RISE with SAP on IBM Power Virtual Server LTIMindtree Joins Hands with FLS to Transform Mining Application Services Oceaneering Selects Oracle Cloud to Enhance Global Operations Rimini Street Launches Advanced AI/ML-Powered Security Solution for Hypervisors Wipro to Modernize Etihad Airways' Technology with Cloud and AI
December 2024
- HCLTech and Perpetuuiti Partner to Strengthen Enterprise Resilience HCLTech Acquires HPEs Communications Technology Group Assets HCLTech Partners with Google Cloud to offer AI-Powered MDR Solutions
November 2024
- HCLTech and ServiceNow Launch AI & Cloud Native Lab to Accelerate GenAI Adoption HCLTech to Launch AI/Cloud Native Lab in Singapore OpenText Expands Partner Network with Full Portfolio Access Sipchem and Wipro Successfully Complete SAP S/4HANA Digital Transformation
October 2024
- HCLTech Partners with Intel to launch AI-Driven Digital Workplaces NTT DATA to Acquire Aoop to Strengthen ServiceNow Presence in Latin America NTT DATA Japan Selects Oracle Alloy to Accelerate Cloud Adoption ServiceNow and Rimini Street Expand Partnership to Modernize ERP and Accelerate Innovation TCS Secures 15-Year Contract to Transform Ireland's Pension System Wipro Teams Up with Microsoft and SAP to Accelerate Cloud Migrations
September 2024
- HCLTech Unveils Salesforce-Based GenAI Solutions for Enterprises Hexaware Partners with Blumetra to Advance MDM Solutions for Life Sciences Infosys Partners with LIC to Drive Digital Transformation with NextGen Platform Oracle Launches New Capabilities for Faster Application Development Oracle and Google Cloud Expand Oracle Database@Google Cloud to Four Regions Oracle and AWS Launch Oracle Database@AWS for Seamless Cloud Integration TCS Partners with McDonalds Philippines to Modernize IT Operations
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Service Type Deployment Type Company Type Industry Sector
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment