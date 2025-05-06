WEALTH UNTOLD Documentary Officially Released

Coral reef at Turneffe Atoll

Upcoming TV premiere scheduled for late May in Belize.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eclectic Aspirations is proud to announce the official release of WEALTH UNTOLD, a powerful new documentary spotlighting a multigenerational network of women leaders working to protect Belize's barrier reef and the livelihoods it supports.Crafted over four years by a dedicated team of independent filmmakers and ocean advocates, WEALTH UNTOLD had its world premiere on opening day of the 17th edition of the Belize International Film Festival in November 2024, where it received enthusiastic acclaim. The screening was followed by a dynamic panel on climate justice, featuring film participants Beverly Wade and Valdemar Andrade, producer Phil Karp, and director/producer Eladio Arvelo.“As a filmmaker and eternal optimist, I believe in the power of storytelling to illuminate what's possible,” said Arvelo.“WEALTH UNTOLD seeks to immerse audiences in the natural beauty and cultural richness that inspire Belizeans to protect their marine environment. By focusing on the human side of science and activism, the film moves beyond conventional environmental messaging to offer something both cinematic and deeply personal. My greatest hope is that viewers come away feeling inspired-not just by the challenges we face, but by the courage and creativity already rising to meet them.”The film will follow a two-pronged release strategy. In addition to traditional distribution via film festivals, television broadcasts, and future availability on streaming platforms, WEALTH UNTOLD will engage international audiences through grassroots partnerships with aligned organizations, academic institutions, and thematically relevant conferences.For its television premiere, Eclectic Aspirations has partnered with Belize's Blue Bond and Finance Permanence Unit within the Office of the Prime Minister to broadcast the film nationwide. WEALTH UNTOLD will air on Great Belize Television (Channel 5) on Saturday, May 24 at 3pm, with an encore presentation on Saturday, May 31 at 5pm (local time).Eclectic Aspirations welcomes collaboration with mission-aligned partners committed to preserving our global marine environment. To request a private screening or learn more about how your organization can leverage the documentary's content, please visit the film's official website atAbout Eclectic AspirationsEclectic Aspirations LLC is a nonfiction film production company specializing in uplifting documentaries that showcase inspiring human stories from around the world. The company was founded in 2016 by Eladio Arvelo and is based in Carlsbad, California (USA). For more information about the company's award-winning films, visitMedia ContactEclectic Aspirations LLC...

Eladio Arvelo

Eclectic Aspirations LLC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.