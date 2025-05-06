Winter Destinations To Add To Your Summer Bucket List Before Epic Pass Prices Go Up May 26

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In addition to being the last chance to get the lowest price on Epic Passes, May 26 is also the last chance to receive two Buddy Ticket and six Ski With a Friend Tickets with an Epic Pass. A Buddy Ticket offers up to 45% savings on a lift ticket to help Pass Holders share days at their favorite resorts with family and friends. May 26 is also the last chance to purchase an Epic Pass with just $49 down. Pay $49 at the time of purchase, with the remainder of the purchase due mid-September.

"We're already hard at work planning for an amazing next season on the slopes. And while we love winter in the mountains, summer at these incredible destinations is also pretty spectacular," said Bill Rock, President of Vail Resorts' Mountain Division. "Our Pass Holders get savings on experiences year-round, because more time in the mountains is always a good thing."

Experience summer in the mountains at world-class resorts including Whistler Blackcomb, Vail Mountain, Park City Mountain, Heavenly and Stowe. Vail Resorts' mountains will be open for summer beginning May 16 at Whistler Blackcomb, May 23 at Heavenly, June 7 at Park City Mountain, June 13 at Vail Mountain, and June 21 at Stowe.

With Epic Mountain Rewards, 2025/26 Pass Holders save on quintessential summer experiences including 20% off bike rentals, on-mountain dining, lodging and golf (at select resorts). Summer scenic gondola rides at select resorts are included with season Epic Passes. 2025/26 Pass Holders will also unlock the most savings during Vail Resorts' Summer Escape Lodging Sale running through May 12 with an additional 20% off already discounted room rates across Vail Resorts' portfolio of hotels, chalets and residences.

Come for summer, stay for winter. See how you can start making the most out of a 2025/26 Epic Pass.



Whistler : Bucket-list summer sightseeing and biking at North America's 'Most Beautiful' Mountain Resort. Whistler Blackcomb opens May 16 for the summer season and is a haven featuring North America's largest bike park and sightseeing trails with jaw-dropping vistas, ancient glaciers, alpine lakes and wildflowers. 2025/26 Epic Pass Holders receive scenic gondola rides and 20% off bike rentals. The savings don't stop there. Pass Holders get 20% off at the weekly Mountain Top Summer Feast. Cap evenings at the Whistler Summer Concert Series featuring an impressive lineup of free outdoor concerts in Whistler Olympic Plaza. Stay for winter to experience Whistler Blackcomb in a new way with Wonder Routes, a network of trails, waypoints and stops to discover different terrain based on the type of day skiers and riders want to experience. Immersive options include Top of the World, Alpine Sampler, Super Blues and Après Route.



Vail : Experience amped up world-class events and a mountain of music. Vail is becoming the world's premier high alpine music destination. Opening June 13 for the summer season , they will welcome headliner concerts into this summer including Leon Bridges, O.A.R. and The String Cheese Incident. Make the most of the upcoming concert series with scenic gondola rides and 20% off lodging, bike rentals, food and beverage with a 2025/26 Epic Pass. Stay for winter to be among the first to try My Epic Pro for Ski and Ride School, a new technology for winter 2025/26 that creates a seamless, connected and next-level experience for group lesson participants at Vail Mountain, and neighboring Epic Pass resorts including Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone.



Lake Tahoe : Summer is Heavenly, with Tahoe road trips to Northstar and Kirkwood made easy. Summer is the perfect time for a road trip, and with Epic Pass it is easier than ever to visit three Tahoe resorts with Heavenly opening for the summer on May 23, Northstar on June 13 and Kirkwood Mountain Resort will open to guests for summer activities once the snow has melted. Plan for outdoor concerts alongside scenic Lake Tahoe featuring artists such as Hozier, Kane Brown, Glass Animals and more. 2025/26 Epic Pass Holders receive exclusive summer benefits at Tahoe resorts including scenic gondola rides, 20% off on-mountain food and beverage, and 20% off lodging at Heavenly and Northstar . At Northstar, receive 20% off bike rentals and golf. Stay for winter to experience unique après events, like Lake Tahoe's only ski-up mountain-view bubbly experience at Northstar's TŌST. At Heavenly, Brews and Views delivers an après experience with unbeatable Lake Tahoe scenery complemented by live music, food, and of course, brews.



Park City : From tarmac to famed terrain at Park City Mountain in 60 minutes or less. The largest mountain resort in the United States is also North America's most accessible mountain recreation destination. Located just 35 minutes from Salt Lake City International Airport, Park City Mountain is sought after year-round with summer highlights including Concerts on the Slopes featuring Mike Posner, Plain White T's and more. Opening for the summer season on June 7 , 2025/26 Epic Pass Holders receive summer benefits at Park City Mountain including scenic gondola rides, 20% off lodging, bike rentals, food and beverage. Stay for winter to experience a world-class network of terrain parks where Olympians have made history. A host to the 2002 Olympic Winter Games, Park City Mountain will welcome the world again in 2034 as a venue for the Winter Games. Skiers and riders can practice their own legendary skills in the historic Eagle Superpipe.

Stowe : Visit the East's summer playground at Stowe Mountain Resort. Stowe is the perfect place to plan an adrenaline-filled adventure or relaxing retreat with family and friends. New England summer fun is abundant whether hiking, paddling, biking or dining on mountain. Take the scenic route to the summit ridge of Mt. Mansfield along the historic Toll Road, where stunning views of Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains await. Opening June 21 for the summer season , 2025/26 Epic Pass Holders receive summer benefits at Stowe Mountain Resort including scenic gondola rides and 20% off food and beverage. Stay for winter to reach Vermont's highest peak and experience the iconic Front Four. Après is always on deck at Skål, a series of on-mountain champagne and sparkling cider toasts at the Octagon Café deck.

Compare 2025/26 Epic Pass options to find the right Pass before prices increase May 26 . Pay at your own pace with $0 down through Epic FlexPay, and spread the cost with low monthly payments with 0% APR. Whether planning to ski or ride one day or every day next season, everyone can save with an Epic Pass.



I plan to ski or ride just a few days: Instead of buying lift tickets, save up to 65% with an Epic Day Pass . Choose 1-7 days now and decide later where and when to go. Epic Day Passes start as low as $47-$100 per day, depending on the number of days you choose, resort access and whether to include peak dates.



I want to ski as much as humanly possible: The Epic Pass ($1,051) is for you with unlimited, unrestricted access to 42 mountain resorts in 15 U.S. states and four countries. Ski and ride iconic mountains like Vail Mountain, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort as much as you want, plus access more world-renowned resorts like Telluride in Colorado and Verbier 4 Vallées in Switzerland.



I'm going to ski a lot, but love a deal: Check out the Epic Local Pass ($783) which gets you unlimited, unrestricted access to 29 resorts like Breckenridge and Crested Butte, plus 10 days to Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek and Whistler Blackcomb with some restrictions.



I only ski the East: The Northeast Value Pass ($642) includes season-long access to all eight Northeast resorts, with some restricted dates at Stowe, Okemo, Mount Snow and Hunter. Plus, receive unlimited, unrestricted access to resorts in Pennsylvania and Ohio.



I'm a Tahoe-lover: Ski or ride Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood all season long, with some peak restricted dates, plus five total days at Rockies resorts with the Tahoe Local Pass ($665).

Thank you for your service: Specialty Passes are available for active and retired Military and their dependents ($185), and for Veterans and their dependents ($601), with unlimited, unrestricted access to all of Vail Resorts' owned and operated mountains.

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia – all available on the company's industry-changing Epic Pass. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at or discover our resorts and pass options at .

