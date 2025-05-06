CNL Team Recognized With CNIC 2024 Ecosystem Innovation Award For Production Of Promising New Medical Isotope

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canadian Nuclear Isotope Council honours CNL, Sylvia Fedoruk Centre and Advanced Cyclotron Systems for first cyclotron irradiation of Radium-226 to produce Actinium-225 in Canada

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada's premier nuclear science and technology organization, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by the Canadian Nuclear Isotope Council (CNIC) alongside the Sylvia Fedoruk Centre and Advanced Cyclotron Systems Inc. for being the first in Canada to produce Actinium-225, a promising new medical isotope in the fight against cancer, using a cyclotron and Radium-226 targets. The team was honoured with this year's CNIC Ecosystem Innovation Award at the annual awards ceremony held in Ottawa, Ontario on April 15th.

The CNIC Awards are an annual celebration of the growth and success of Canadian isotope industry and the contributions and innovations of its members and leading Canadian individuals in government and industry. CNIC provides a platform for its community to nominate individuals and organizations who have demonstrated leadership and championed advocacy in the industry. Receiving the Ecosystem Innovation Award, which recognizes a major milestone or initiative in Canada's isotope industry, recognizes CNL's ongoing efforts to establish this first-of-a-kind production process in Canada, which brings a significant increase in the quantity of this material to market, and unlocks further research and clinical trials.

“While Actinium-225 drugs have shown incredible potential to serve as a transformative cancer treatment, clinical trials and eventual drug approvals have been impeded by the tight supply scenario of Actinium-225,” commented Ram Mullur, CNL's Vice-President of Isotopes.“More than seven years ago, CNL set out to address that challenge with the generator route of production of Actinium-225, and we are now moving ever-closer to industrial-scale production. This was enabled through the services and products provided by our collaborators, including the Sylvia Fedoruk Centre, and Advanced Cyclotron Systems. This achievement is also in support of Actineer, which is a joint venture founded in 2023 by ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, and CNL. On behalf of CNL, I want to thank the CNIC for recognizing CNL, our collaborators and partners, and the people who are working so hard to bring this vision to life.”

“The Fedoruk Centre is proud to participate in this achievement with CNL. The work depended on access to the Saskatchewan Cyclotron Facility, which is owned by the University of Saskatchewan and operated by the Fedoruk Centre. Together, we have advanced the production of an exciting new medical isotope here in Canada,” commented John Root, Executive Director of the Fedoruk Centre.“We must thank the federal and provincial governments who funded the cyclotron and infrastructure to make this innovation possible.”

“The first demonstration of Actinium-225 production by CNL using ACSI's TR-24 Cyclotron and targetry system is an important milestone for both organisations. I believe that we will continue this successful collaboration in developing technology that will help in achieving worldwide reliable supply of Actinium-225,” stated Richard Eppich, President and CEO of ACSI.

CNL is currently working as part of a network of organizations to establish a reliable, industrial-scale production process for Actinium-225.“CNL has come a long way in the last seven years, and this award recognizes all of the hard work we have put in to help achieve this unmet need in the radiopharmaceutical industry,” added Mullur.“But I am pleased to say that we are just getting started, and continue to refine, optimize and improve all aspects of the production process, from development through to the extraction and distribution of the final product. And with each step, our optimism continues to grow that this isotope has the potential to serve as a safe and effective treatment for a variety of cancers.”

To learn more about CNL, including its work to produce Actinium-225, please visit .

About CNL

As Canada's premier nuclear science and technology laboratory and working under the direction of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), CNL is a world leader in the development of innovative nuclear science and technology products and services. Guided by an ambitious corporate strategy known as Vision 2030, CNL fulfills three strategic priorities of national importance – restoring and protecting the environment, advancing clean energy technologies, and contributing to the health of Canadians.

By leveraging the assets owned by AECL, CNL also serves as the nexus between government, the nuclear industry, the broader private sector and the academic community. CNL works in collaboration with these sectors to advance innovative Canadian products and services towards real-world use, including carbon-free energy, cancer treatments and other therapies, non-proliferation technologies and waste management solutions.

To learn more about CNL, please visit .

About the Sylvia Fedoruk Centre

The Fedoruk Centre is a not-for-profit corporation with the University of Saskatchewan (USask) as its sole member and an independent board of directors appointed by the USask board of governors. The Fedoruk Centre board is responsible for providing high-level strategic direction and oversight of Fedoruk Centre operations.

For more information about the Fedoruk Centre, visit:

About Advanced Cyclotron Systems Inc.

Advanced Cyclotron Systems, Inc. (ACSI) is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of cyclotron systems. With over 30 years of experience and more than 60 cyclotron systems installed, ACSI can provide a wide range of equipment and services worldwide. ACSI cyclotrons are used for the commercial production and distribution of PET and SPECT nuclides by internationally recognized companies and leading universities and research facilities. ACSI cyclotrons are designed, manufactured, and assembled in Richmond, Canada.

ACSI offers a full spectrum of cyclotron systems ranging from PET cyclotrons to medium and high energy accelerators. All ACSI manufactured cyclotrons have variable energy and employ external ion source technology, offering the highest beam current output available on the market.

The versatility, high beam current and exceptional quality of ACSI cyclotrons are the reasons why many of the world's most prestigious universities and research centers, as well as some of the most successful commercial radioisotope producers have chosen ACSI cyclotrons to meet their radioisotope production needs.

ACSI headquarters and manufacturing facility is located in Richmond, BC, Canada.

For more information, please visit .

