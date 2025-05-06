Noodoe Unveils AI-Driven EV Charging, Driving Toward Autonomous Transportation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Noodoe's innovative AI-powered EV charging platform analyzes charging data in real time, providing station operators with optimized pricing recommendations tailored to individual charging stations. Within months of deployment, the solution has driven revenue increases of 10 to 25 percent per charging station.

"We are delivering smarter, AI-driven solutions today while laying the groundwork for future transportation infrastructure," said Jennifer Chang, CEO of Noodoe. "AI Advisor is just the beginning. We're actively building the next generation EV charging ecosystem essential for autonomous vehicle deployment."

The solution, which integrates seamlessly into Noodoe's time-proven operating system, underscores the company's commitment to pioneering advanced, intelligent energy management technology. By employing advanced autonomous management and generative AI, Noodoe has achieved industry-leading operational reliability, maintaining 98 percent network uptime, strides beyond the industry average.

"We are excited about the immediate impacts our AI-powered system is delivering," noted Roman Kleinerman, VP of Products at Noodoe. "This development has accelerated our innovation cycle, enabling us to deliver cutting-edge, data-driven insights to our customers and prepare for the broader transition to autonomous transportation."

The full AWS case study detailing Noodoe's AI-driven success story can be accessed here:

About Noodoe: Noodoe is at the forefront of the EV revolution. Dedicated to facilitating the global transition towards sustainable, autonomous transportation through technical leadership and AI-powered software solutions, Noodoe creates the custom-built EV Operating System (EV OS) that empowers businesses worldwide to seamlessly enter or expand in local EV charging markets. Noodoe EV OS offers comprehensive solutions to many of the industry's stickiest problems, automating and streamlining EV charging operations with cutting-edge reliability and the leading user experience. Committed to continuous innovation, Noodoe sets the bar for intelligent management systems in the EV charging industry.

SOURCE Noodoe