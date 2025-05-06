Cairokee Band Set To Ignite The Stage At Thanaya Alula With An Unforgettable Rock Evening

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) AlUla Moments is thrilled to announce that the renowned Egyptian rock band Cairokee will perform in a spectacular concert on June 8, 2025 as part of AlUla Summer events. The concert will take place at the stunning Thanaya AlUla outdoor Venue, offering attendees a unique experience that combines the energy of rock music with the breathtaking beauty of nature.

Cairokee is a prominent figure in the Egyptian music scene, known for their unique blend of modern rock and Egyptian influences. Since their debut in 2003, they have captivated audiences with their socially conscious lyrics and dynamic performances.

Cairokee will present a selection of their most popular and beloved songs, providing the0 audience with an opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable musical evening.

This event is part of AlUla's commitment to providing world-class cultural and artistic experiences for its visitors, enhancing its position as a unique tourist destination that combines heritage, nature, and culture.

AlUla Summer presents a unique chance to uncover the wonders of this remarkable destination, offering an array of experiences and activities for visitors to relish. Whether you're passionate about history and archaeology, an adventurer who loves nature, or in search of relaxation and peace, AlUla has something to delight every traveler.

About AlUla Moments:

AlUla Moments calendar introduces several festivals and events to celebrate and unlock AlUla's stories, uncover its secrets, and celebrate local and international cultures. With 7,000 years of successive civilisations and home to some of the most sophisticated ancient kingdoms of antiquity, AlUla is no stranger to social gatherings and cultural celebrations.

AlUla Moments calendar comprises five festivals offering diverse experiences in art, culture, music, nature, wellness, equestrian activities, dining, and astronomy. The AlUla Wellness Festival featuring the latest practices to engage the mind, body and soul; Winter at Tantora, the original AlUla celebration of heritage, culture, fashion and music; the Ancient Kingdoms Festival offers immersive events acknowledging the ancient civilisations that lived in AlUla and its neighbouring oases in Khaybar and Tayma; AlUla Skies Festival with the popular hot air balloons and stargazing experiences; and AlUla Arts Festival bringing together contemporary and ancient art events and experiences.

In addition to the festivals AlUla Moments calendar offers a number of marquee events, including AZIMUTH and AlUla Desert Polo, along with the heritage sports events such as AlFursan Endurance Cup, along with world-class fashion, adventure and sporting events.

About AlUla:

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km2, includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and comprises 111 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement.

Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Romans conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open-air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages, which has been recently listed on the UNESCO's memory of the World Register. Also, AlUla Old Town Village, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, has been selected as one of the World's Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by the UNWTO.