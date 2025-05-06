United Nations Support Mission In Libya (UNSMIL) Calls For Independent Investigation Into Disappearance Of Hor Member Ibrahim Al-Dersi And Circulating Torture Video

UNSMIL is alarmed by the video circulating on social media purporting to show House of Representatives member, Ibrahim Al-Dersi detained, chained and with visible signs of torture. Our thoughts are with his family and colleagues during this difficult time as they are subjected to this disturbing video.

UNSMIL has requested UN digital forensic experts to assess the authenticity of the video but also calls again on Libyan authorities to immediately initiate a fully independent investigation into the enforced disappearance of Mr Al-Dersi who has been missing since 16 May 2024, when he was abducted after attending a Libyan National Army parade in Benghazi. The Mission reiterates that it stands ready to support an independent investigation into the disappearance and allegations of torture.

UNSMIL condemns the widespread and systemic abuses in detention facilities by law enforcement and security actors in Benghazi, Tripoli, Sabha, and other locations across Libya, which have been documented by the Mission and other independent UN mechanisms. These abuses are further exacerbated by the impunity that continues for perpetrators of these crimes.

UNSMIL reminds all relevant authorities that arbitrary detentions, abductions, torture, enforced disappearances and deaths in custody are serious human rights violations and may constitute international crimes that can be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court. Libyan authorities must ensure these practices immediately cease and that perpetrators are brought to justice.

The Mission also calls for a full and independent investigation of all alleged human rights violations in detention facilities and reiterates its call for the release of all individuals arbitrarily detained.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).